Abbott Elementary Renewed for Fourth Season

The hit ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary will be back for another season, with the news coming only days after the latest one just premiered.

Co-star William Stanford Davis, who plays the custodian Mr. Johnson, broke the news at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour on Saturday. The beloved show returned for its third season on Wednesday with a stellar debut in the ratings department.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 2.8 million total viewers in the 18-49 demographic tuned in for the first part of the season premiere, and 2.7 million were locked in for part two. ABC has been pushing Abbott Elementary since the show is the first series to get renewed for the 2024-25 season. The second season averaged a 3.56 rating among adults 18-49.

Abbott Elementary's third season was marred by the SAG-AFTRA strike that hurt the film and television industries last year. In the episode, the Abbott crew masterfully explained why the camera crew missed the first part of the school year.

Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson recently won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the second season.

"I love making Abbott Elementary so much," Brunson said in her acceptance speech. "And I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy. I say that every time. I just love comedy so much. I'm so happy to be able to get this."

She continued, "I didn't prepare anything, because I just didn't think — oh god. I love my mom, my dad, my sisters, my brothers, my entire family so much. I love my husband. I'm so happy. I love my cast. I love Abbott Elementary. Thank you so much."