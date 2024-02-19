TikTok Star Sabrina Brier Is Joining 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3

The show’s latest season follows Janine as she settles into her new fellowship role, where she tries her best to advocate for Abbott and other schools in the Philadelphia district.

Brier has a massive following on TikTok, where she creates skits with her friends in a myriad of different—and often awkward—situations. In addition to her upcoming role, she also appeared in the limited web series, Command Z, which also starred Michael Cera and Roy Wood Jr.

Though Abbott Elementary’s Season 3 only premiered earlier this month, it has already been renewed for a fourth season. Co-star William Stanford Davis, who plays the custodian Mr. Johnson, announced the news at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour on Feb. 10.