Jennifer Aniston Cries Mid-Interview Over 'Friends' Co-Star Matthew Perry

After a brief moment, Aniston and Brunson reflected on Friends celebrating 30 years since its premiere in 1994, its lasting impact, and the close bonds formed among the cast.

“When that show premiered, I was five, and it continues to be one of the best shows on television,” said Brunson.

“It's so strange to even think that it's 30 years old because I remember the day that it was gonna premiere on television, on NBC,” Aniston said.

“Me and Matthew Perry were having lunch somewhere, and we knew Lisa [Kudrow] was getting her hair colored. So we ran into the hair salon, and I snuck up, and she was in the sink, the hair bowl, and I took the nozzle and just started washing her hair from the guy that was supposed to be doing it, and it definitely flew out of control, and that was unfortunate, but the excitement we had, and it feels like yesterday.”

She continued, “So the fact that [Friends] had this long, wonderful life and it still means a lot to people is one of the greatest gifts I think all five of us— all six of us, we never could imagine, you know? And we see each other. I talked on FaceTime with [Courteney Cox] last night for like an hour, and Lisa and the boys, and we just have a really, it's a family forever.”

Although no foul play was suspected in Perry’s death, an investigation into his death launched last month with the help of multiple federal agencies to determine if the late actor obtained drugs through the mail.