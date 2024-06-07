Jennifer Aniston Cries Mid-Interview Over 'Friends' Co-Star Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston shared an unexpected tender moment while remembering her late co-star Matthew Perry.
The 55-year-old Friends actress sat down with Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, 34, for a new episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors that was released on Thursday.
For the nearly 40-minute episode, the two sitcom actresses discussed what makes a great TV show, working with writers and an ensemble cast, and how social media informs how TV shows are developed.
The conversation took an emotional turn at the 31:48 mark when a Variety producer requested that Brunson ask Aniston what it’s like to watch Friends now. Understandably, Aniston began to tear up seemingly over her late co-star and friend, Matthew Perry.
Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles residence last October. According to a toxicology report, the 54-year-old’s death was attributed to “acute effects of ketamine.”
“Oh, God, don’t make me cry,” said Aniston before Brunson could ask the question.
“I won’t. We won’t make each other cry,” Brunson replied before observing that Aniston was already in tears. She offered Aniston a minute to compose herself and to skip the question entirely.
“No, no, sorry, I just started thinking about—” said Aniston.
“I know, yeah. Are you sure? We don’t have to really—” Brunson replied.
“No, I’m okay. It’s happy tears,” Aniston said.
After a brief moment, Aniston and Brunson reflected on Friends celebrating 30 years since its premiere in 1994, its lasting impact, and the close bonds formed among the cast.
“When that show premiered, I was five, and it continues to be one of the best shows on television,” said Brunson.
“It's so strange to even think that it's 30 years old because I remember the day that it was gonna premiere on television, on NBC,” Aniston said.
“Me and Matthew Perry were having lunch somewhere, and we knew Lisa [Kudrow] was getting her hair colored. So we ran into the hair salon, and I snuck up, and she was in the sink, the hair bowl, and I took the nozzle and just started washing her hair from the guy that was supposed to be doing it, and it definitely flew out of control, and that was unfortunate, but the excitement we had, and it feels like yesterday.”
She continued, “So the fact that [Friends] had this long, wonderful life and it still means a lot to people is one of the greatest gifts I think all five of us— all six of us, we never could imagine, you know? And we see each other. I talked on FaceTime with [Courteney Cox] last night for like an hour, and Lisa and the boys, and we just have a really, it's a family forever.”
Although no foul play was suspected in Perry’s death, an investigation into his death launched last month with the help of multiple federal agencies to determine if the late actor obtained drugs through the mail.
Aniston eulogized Perry in a touching Instagram post published last November, writing, “Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “could you BE any crazier?” Rest little brother. You always made my day… ❤️🕊️”