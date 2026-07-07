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Mobb Deep
Music

Mobb Deep Go "Against the World" on First New Song Since Prodigy's Death

The song will appear on their new album 'Infinite' that drops in October.

Trey Alston312 days ago
Snoop Dogg, Nipsey Hussle, and Prodigy in casual streetwear with chains around their necks at separate musical events
Music

Listen to Unreleased Verses by Nipsey Hussle, Fred the Godson, DMX, and Prodigy on Rakim’s New Album

'G.O.D.s NETWORK (REB7RTH)' marks Rakim's fourth solo album and first in 15 years.

Jaelani Turner-Williams724 days ago
Two men posing, one in a beanie and sunglasses, the other in a bandana, both wearing necklaces
Pop Culture

Havoc Co-Signs Potential Mobb Deep Biopic Starring 'The Wire' Actors

Tray Chaney, who portrayed Poot Carr in the hit HBO series, has been campaigning for himself and co-star JD Williams.

Brad Callas799 days ago
Music

Havoc Clarifies Origin of Mobb Deep's “Shook Ones, Pt II” Stove Sample: ‘The Myth Sounds Better Than the Real Story’

The Queensbridge native had been running with the idea that the sample was an actual stove for years.

Mark Elibert1110 days ago
Prodigy ‘The Hegelian Dialectic: The Book of Heroine’
Music

Stream Prodigy's New Posthumous Album ‘The Hegelian Dialectic: The Book of Heroine’

Five years after the tragic death of Prodigy, the rapper's estate has released his first posthumous album ‘The Hegelian Dialectic: The Book of Heroine.'

Brad Callas1390 days ago
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Prodigy from Mobb Deep performs at Le Trianon
Music

Prodigy's Solo Catalog Is Streaming Again, Posthumous Album 'The Hegelian Dialectic: The Book of Heroine' Announced

Prodigy's estate also announced the posthumous album 'The Hegelian Dialectic: The Book of Heroine' and when to expect its lead single "You Will See."

Joshua Espinoza1523 days ago
prodigy rapping at summer jam 2017.
Music

Prodigy to Be Honored With Queensbridge Street Being Co-Named 'Prodigy Way'

12th Street and 41st Road in Queensbridge will now officially be named "Prodigy Way" after the legendary Mobb Deep rapper who grew up in the town.

Jordan Rose1678 days ago
nas
Music

Nas Pays Respects to Prodigy on "QueensBridge Politics"

Nas takes time on "QueensBridge Politics" to pay his respects to Prodigy.

Joe Price2560 days ago
Cori Gauff
Sports

Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff Advances in Wimbledon Comeback and Fans Are Hype

The 15-year-old has advanced to the fourth round of Wimbledon on Friday, after defeating Polona Hercog.

Joshua Espinoza2573 days ago
Mobb Deep
Music

Havoc Drops Unreleased Mobb Deep Freestyles on the Anniversary of Prodigy's Death

Mobb Deep takes on two classic Nas tracks: "Thief's Theme" from the 2004 'Street’s Disciple' album, and "Stay Chiseled" from Large Professor's 2002 project '1st Class.'

Joshua Espinoza2953 days ago
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Mobb Deep
Music

New Mobb Deep Track "Boom Goes the Cannon" Is Lin-Manuel Miranda's Latest 'Hamildrop'

"Boom Goes the Cannon" interpolates elements from the 'Hamilton' track "Right Hand Man," with a posthumous appearance from Prodigy stealing the show.

Joe Price2955 days ago
Mobb Deep
Music

Mobb Deep Is Reportedly Being Sued by Former Management Company for $500,000

Buck 50 Productions claims they were never paid for their services.

Joshua Espinoza3016 days ago
Havoc Of Mobb Deep.
Music

Havoc Confirms a New Mobb Deep Album Will Arrive Later This Year

Prodigy passed away back in June of 2017.

jasmineg203053 days ago
mobb deep
Music

MSNBC Anchor Quotes Mobb Deep While Dissing President Trump

The anchor used Mobb Deep’s lyrics to show why there isn’t such a thing as halfway executive privilege in the White House.

tara mahadevan3062 days ago
Method Man on the Chris Gethard Show
Music

Method Man Names Prodigy as a Top 5 New York Rapper in New Interview

Method Man went on 'The Chris Gethard Show' and dicussed Prodigy's legacy.

juliarp3244 days ago
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