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Lil Yachty Claims He Can Rap Better Than 75% of His Hip-Hop Peers
Lil Yachty says his lyrical skills are highly underrated.
Virgil Abloh Unveils Beyoncé's Customized Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons Bag
Beyoncé is seen rocking a customized Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons handbag.
Adele, Rihanna, Chance the Rapper, and More Were Stanning About #Beychella
Watch Adele and other celebrities jam out to Beyoncé's epic Coachella performance
Russell Westbrook and Paul George Address 'Cotton-Picking' Comments by OKC Announcer
Russell Westbrook and Paul George say they've "moved on" from the insensitive comment made by their announcer last week.
John Krasinski Set to Direct Sci-Fi Movie 'Life on Mars'
Former 'The Office' star John Krasinski is setting up a new film just as 'A Quiet Place' kills it at the box office.
YBN Almighty Jay Asked Blac Chyna a Very Important Question: 'Will You Marry Me?'
Are there wedding bells in Blac Chyna's future?
Justin Bieber Appears in 'Racist Superman' YouTube Sketch
Watch Justin Bieber perform as Canadian Superman.
'Atlanta Robbin’ Season' Episode 6 Will Air Without Commercials
Donald Glover's show returns Thursday night commercial free.
Listen to ASAP Rocky's New Song "ASAP Forever" f/ Moby
Rocky also performed a medley of "ASAP Forever" and "Distorted Records" on 'Fallon.'
Gallant Returns With New Song and Video for "Gentleman"
R&B up-and-comer Gallant drops a new bedroom anthem called "Gentleman."
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum Announce Their Split
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum announce their split after 8 years of marriage.
Safaree Says He Was Robbed at Gunpoint on 'The Angie Martinez Show'
Safaree reveals he was robbed before coming to the Hot 97 studio.
Kanye West Was Spotted Hanging With Rick Rubin on Easter Evening
Kanye West continues to fuel rumors that his new album is coming soon.
DMX Ordered to Pay $2.3 Million in Tax Evasion Case
In addition to serving jail time, DMX will also have to pay back 2.3 million in back taxes.
Tentative 'Doctor Strange 2' Plotlines Are Revealed
Marvel writer C. Robert Cargill talks 'Doctor Strange 2' plotlines.
North Carolina Cop Shoots and Kills Black Passenger at Traffic Stop
Another police shooting has occured in North Carolina.
Tiffany Haddish Is Now Done Talking About the Beyoncé Biting
Tiffany Haddish will not speak on who bit Beyoncé or whether she signed an NDA.