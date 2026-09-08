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jasmineg20

Joined November 2013 | 140 posts
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Latest Stories

This is a picture of Lil Yachty.

Lil Yachty Claims He Can Rap Better Than 75% of His Hip-Hop Peers

Lil Yachty says his lyrical skills are highly underrated.

jasmineg203077 days ago
Virgil Abloh acknowledges the audience at the end of the Off/White Menswear Fall/Winter 2018 2019.

Virgil Abloh Unveils Beyoncé's Customized Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons Bag

Beyoncé is seen rocking a customized Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons handbag.

jasmineg203077 days ago
Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella.

Adele, Rihanna, Chance the Rapper, and More Were Stanning About #Beychella

Watch Adele and other celebrities jam out to Beyoncé's epic Coachella performance

jasmineg203077 days ago
Russell Westbrook in regular season action.

Russell Westbrook and Paul George Address 'Cotton-Picking' Comments by OKC Announcer

Russell Westbrook and Paul George say they've "moved on" from the insensitive comment made by their announcer last week.

jasmineg203077 days ago
John Krasinski

John Krasinski Set to Direct Sci-Fi Movie 'Life on Mars'

Former 'The Office' star John Krasinski is setting up a new film just as 'A Quiet Place' kills it at the box office.

jasmineg203081 days ago
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Reality TV Personality / Model Blac Chyna.

YBN Almighty Jay Asked Blac Chyna a Very Important Question: 'Will You Marry Me?'

Are there wedding bells in Blac Chyna's future?

jasmineg203081 days ago
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Appears in 'Racist Superman' YouTube Sketch

Watch Justin Bieber perform as Canadian Superman.

jasmineg203088 days ago
Donald Glover

'Atlanta Robbin’ Season' Episode 6 Will Air Without Commercials

Donald Glover's show returns Thursday night commercial free.

jasmineg203088 days ago
A$SP Rocky performs 'A$SP Forever/Distorted Records'

Listen to ASAP Rocky's New Song "ASAP Forever" f/ Moby

Rocky also performed a medley of "ASAP Forever" and "Distorted Records" on 'Fallon.'

jasmineg203088 days ago
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Gallant performs at The Greek Theatre.

Gallant Returns With New Song and Video for "Gentleman"

R&B up-and-comer Gallant drops a new bedroom anthem called "Gentleman."

jasmineg203090 days ago
channing tatum

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum Announce Their Split

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum announce their split after 8 years of marriage.

jasmineg203090 days ago
safaree samuels

Safaree Says He Was Robbed at Gunpoint on 'The Angie Martinez Show'

Safaree reveals he was robbed before coming to the Hot 97 studio.

jasmineg203090 days ago
Kanye West onstage at adidas Creates 747 Warehouse St.

Kanye West Was Spotted Hanging With Rick Rubin on Easter Evening

Kanye West continues to fuel rumors that his new album is coming soon.

jasmineg203090 days ago
dmx

DMX Ordered to Pay $2.3 Million in Tax Evasion Case

In addition to serving jail time, DMX will also have to pay back 2.3 million in back taxes.

jasmineg203090 days ago
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This is a picture.

Tentative 'Doctor Strange 2' Plotlines Are Revealed

Marvel writer C. Robert Cargill talks 'Doctor Strange 2' plotlines.

jasmineg203091 days ago
Cordon tape

North Carolina Cop Shoots and Kills Black Passenger at Traffic Stop

Another police shooting has occured in North Carolina.

jasmineg203091 days ago
Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish Is Now Done Talking About the Beyoncé Biting

Tiffany Haddish will not speak on who bit Beyoncé or whether she signed an NDA.

jasmineg203091 days ago

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