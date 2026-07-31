The Prodigy

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Over the last 10 years, Mindscape has been electrifying the drum & bass scene over a number of stellar imprints. Representing the Budapest scene, Mind
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Beats By Dre Get Us Hyped For Euro 2016

Beats by Dre get us amped up for Euro 2016 with this video inspired by The Prodigy's iconic music video 'Firestarter'

Jerry Gadiano3707 days ago
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Music

The Prodigy to Release new Album "The Day Is My Enemy" in March

Well, that was fast. Just yesterday we not only ran through the teasers for The Prodigy's single, we also mentioned that their new album was set to dr

khrisd4227 days ago
the prodigy nasty nasty
Music

The Prodigy Have Been Teasing the Hell Out of Their Forthcoming Single

During the summer of 2014, The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett confirmed that a new album from The Prodigy would be on the way, their first since 2008′s In

khrisd4228 days ago
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Music

Liam Howlett Confirms New Album From The Prodigy is on The Way

After a nearly five year wait following Invaders Must Die, The Prodigy frontman Liam Howlett has confirmed that their new album will be released "later this year." The Prodigy headlines metal festival Sonisphere this weekend and dance festival Global Gathering at the end of the month, have apparently teased an album title How To Steal A Jet Fighter as early as 2012, but Howlett says the album will "definitely not" be called that.

joshm4414 days ago
WeAreNoize profile
Music

Maxim From The Prodigy is Fronting A New Group, We Are Noize

We're only a few years away from the 20th anniversary of the release of The Prodigy's The Fat Of The Land, an album that took dance music to a new lev

nappy4485 days ago
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Music

DJ Snake vs. The Prodigy & Mercer - "Breathe (Parisian Vision)"

DJ Snake quietly killed 2013, as he singlehandedly spearheaded the twerk craze last year with "Bird Machine", and saw continued success with a number

nappy4592 days ago
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Music

Songs That Make You Want to Run Through a Brick Wall

Dance music's darker corners produce enough bass rumblings to trigger the type of emotions that transformed David Banner into the Hulk. By that logic,

Nick Schonberger4671 days ago
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Music

Every EDM Track Used as a Walk-Up Song During the 2013 MLB Season

During the first week of DAD's existence, we looked at the EDM tracks that Major League Baseball players were using as walk-up songs in 2012. Since th

khrisd4689 days ago
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Music

Five Tracks: Nom De Strip

Representing Los Angeles by way of Scotland, Nom De Strip (FKA Stupid Fresh) has been doing the damn thing over the last three years. With a pair of E

khrisd4707 days ago
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Music

The 15 Best Songs From the Electronica Era

Seeing as we were around during the last huge electronic music phase in America, it's hard to not look at today's EDM scene and compare it to the last

jakel4747 days ago
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Music

The Prodigy - "Firestarter (G-Buck Remix)"

We posted an anthem last week from G-Buck that was worthy of assembling a twerk team to. The reception was fantastic, and his follow-up is equally as destructive. He's back with an incredibly tough remix of "Firestarter" by The Prodigy. He made this quite some time ago, but decided to revisit and share it in celebration of hitting 1000 followers on SoundCloud.

nappy4766 days ago
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Music

Armin van Buuren's Space Travel Playlist

Earlier this week, Armin van Buuren announced that he will be one of the first 100 "Founder Astronauts" to take a commercial flight into space, via th

androids4790 days ago
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Music

10 Artists That We Miss

Memorial Day is one of those holidays that gets misconstrued; the way some talk, you'd think today was dedicated in the memory of the guy who invented

nappy4816 days ago
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Music

May the 4th Be With You: An EDM Tribute to "Star Wars"

DAD's hoping we have a lot of Star Wars fans in our midst. This series of films has fascinated generations of moviegoers and lovers of stories, but th

khrisd4840 days ago

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