Steven J. Horowitz Portrait

Steven J. Horowitz

Joined January 2016 | 11 posts
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Latest Stories

Jermaine Fowler

Meet Jermaine Fowler, the First Black Sitcom Lead on CBS in a Generation

As CBS lags behind other networks in terms of representation, they're looking to Jermaine Fowler's 'Superior Donuts' to lead the charge.

Steven J. Horowitz3515 days ago
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Bruno Mars Finds His Voice on '24K Magic'

'24K Magic' is Bruno Mars' best project to date, a joyfully cheesy extended riff on '90s R&B.

Steven J. Horowitz3587 days ago
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Interview: Mary J. Blige & Maxwell Talk Mary's New Album, Their Upcoming Tour, and What Capricorns Do Best

The queen of hip-hop soul, Mary J. Blige, and one of neo-soul's most beloved stars, Maxwell, open up about their joint tour.

Steven J. Horowitz3661 days ago
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"Macklemore's the First Rapper I Started Listening To": A Conversation With Rich Chigga

Rich Chigga, a.k.a. Brian Imanuel, is a 16-year-old rapper who lives in Indonesia, and this is why he makes music.

Steven J. Horowitz3699 days ago

Nas Talks 'The Get Down' and How, Yes, the Nas Album Is Done

Nas drops knowledge on exec-producing Netflix series 'The Get Dow' and getting that Fugees sample cleared for DJ Khaled's "Nas Album Done."

Steven J. Horowitz3700 days ago
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Listen to Shura’s Early Mornings Playlist

From Tame Impala to Talib Kweli, take a listen to this refreshing, genre-spanning mix from rising British songstress Shura.

Steven J. Horowitz3809 days ago

The Oral History of 'Happy Endings'

It was weird, it was quick-witted, and it was short-lived. When the dust settles, it'll also be seen as one of the best sitcoms of the decade.

Steven J. Horowitz3818 days ago

Stop Altering the Past With Posthumous Releases

Exercise restraint, and let the music, and artist, rest in peace.

Steven J. Horowitz3840 days ago
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10 Best Oscar-Nominated Films You Can Watch at Home Now

Gear up for the upcoming Academy Awards by catching up on these amazing Oscar-nominated flicks, all available to watch now.

Steven J. Horowitz3856 days ago
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You Can't Deny It: How Shaggy Pioneered Reggae's Pop Crossover With "It Wasn't Me"

Today is the 15-year anniversary of "It Wasn't Me" crowning the Hot 100 on Feb. 3 for two weeks.

Steven J. Horowitz3879 days ago
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"This Was Not a Danity Kane Situation": Dream on Working With Puffy and on Their Debut Album, 15 Years Later

The quartet reflects on the hard realities they learned in the past as the saga finally continues.

Steven J. Horowitz3891 days ago

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