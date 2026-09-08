Steven J. Horowitz
Latest Stories
Meet Jermaine Fowler, the First Black Sitcom Lead on CBS in a Generation
As CBS lags behind other networks in terms of representation, they're looking to Jermaine Fowler's 'Superior Donuts' to lead the charge.
Bruno Mars Finds His Voice on '24K Magic'
'24K Magic' is Bruno Mars' best project to date, a joyfully cheesy extended riff on '90s R&B.
Interview: Mary J. Blige & Maxwell Talk Mary's New Album, Their Upcoming Tour, and What Capricorns Do Best
The queen of hip-hop soul, Mary J. Blige, and one of neo-soul's most beloved stars, Maxwell, open up about their joint tour.
"Macklemore's the First Rapper I Started Listening To": A Conversation With Rich Chigga
Rich Chigga, a.k.a. Brian Imanuel, is a 16-year-old rapper who lives in Indonesia, and this is why he makes music.
Nas Talks 'The Get Down' and How, Yes, the Nas Album Is Done
Nas drops knowledge on exec-producing Netflix series 'The Get Dow' and getting that Fugees sample cleared for DJ Khaled's "Nas Album Done."
Listen to Shura’s Early Mornings Playlist
From Tame Impala to Talib Kweli, take a listen to this refreshing, genre-spanning mix from rising British songstress Shura.
The Oral History of 'Happy Endings'
It was weird, it was quick-witted, and it was short-lived. When the dust settles, it'll also be seen as one of the best sitcoms of the decade.
Stop Altering the Past With Posthumous Releases
Exercise restraint, and let the music, and artist, rest in peace.
10 Best Oscar-Nominated Films You Can Watch at Home Now
Gear up for the upcoming Academy Awards by catching up on these amazing Oscar-nominated flicks, all available to watch now.
You Can't Deny It: How Shaggy Pioneered Reggae's Pop Crossover With "It Wasn't Me"
Today is the 15-year anniversary of "It Wasn't Me" crowning the Hot 100 on Feb. 3 for two weeks.
"This Was Not a Danity Kane Situation": Dream on Working With Puffy and on Their Debut Album, 15 Years Later
The quartet reflects on the hard realities they learned in the past as the saga finally continues.