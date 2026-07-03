EsDeeKid

EsDeeKid is a British rapper from Liverpool, England, known for his powerful verses and deeply resonant lyrics. He released his debut album, Rebel, in June 2025 and is set to embark on a major tour in 2026. While details about his identity are subject to viral speculation, his music has garnered significant attention.

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Essential UK Underground Rap Albums of 2026
Music

UK Underground Rap: Essential Projects of 2026 (So Far)

A regularly updated review column of projects shaping the UK underground.

Antonio Johri97 days ago
Yeat and EsDeeKid
Music

Yeat and EsDeeKid Drop "Made It On Our Own" Single and Video

The new single off Yeat's upcoming 'A Dangerous Lyfe' arrives with a visual filmed inside Drake’s Toronto mansion, featuring cameos from Caleb Williams and Cole Bennett.

Antonio Johri142 days ago
YoungBoy, Playboi Carti and Don Toliver
Music

Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, and NBA YoungBoy to Headline Rolling Loud 2026 in Orlando

The festival will only have one US date this year, taking place from Friday, May 8 to Sunday, May 10, with a diverse mix of established and bubbling artists on the bill, garnering mixed reactions from fans online.

Antonio Johri184 days ago
Zeddy Will, EsdeeKid, Hurricane Wisdom and BunnaB, all rappers to watch in 2026, posing in front of a yellow background.
Music

26 Rappers To Watch In 2026

From UK rappers like Esdeekid and fakemink to Atlanta figures such as BunnaB and Pluto, these are the artists we expect to have a big year in 2026.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo184 days ago
Image via Complex Original/Artwork by Willkay
Music

Best British Rappers Of 2025, Ranked

The Top 30 lyricists who held it down this year.

Joseph JP Patterson208 days ago
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Image via Complex Original/Artwork by Willkay
Music

Complex UK’s Best Songs Of 2025

Did your favourite make the cut?

Joseph JP Patterson212 days ago
Image via Complex Original/Artwork by Willkay
Music

Complex UK’s Best Albums Of 2025

From indie-flecked R&B and dance-pop to shiny UK drill and underground rap, we were spoilt for choice this year.

Joseph JP Patterson216 days ago
Timothee Chalamet in an orange suit sits, and EsDeeKid in a black outfit with a mask and metallic glove smokes.
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet on EsDeeKid Conspiracy Theory: 'All Will Be Revealed in Due Time'

The conspiracy theory has continued to grow ahead of the release of 'Marty Supreme,' out Christmas Day.

Trace William Cowen219 days ago
A person wearing a beanie and a bandana covering the lower face, with text about tower blocks and urban decay. Black and white image.
Music

Viral Rapper EsDeeKid's NYC Ticket Prices Are Reselling For $1000

UK rapper EsDeeKid has resellers charging insane prices to fans who want to see him in NYC.

Antonio Johri234 days ago
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