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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 30: Rapper Boosie Badazz performs during halftime at game six of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks on April 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. VERO BEACH, USA - April 02, 2024: Far-right activist Laura Loomer.
Music

Boosie Badazz Asks for Help Verifying Info About His Trump Pardon Efforts, Laura Loomer Weighs In

The rapper claimed he received an email in regards to a potential pardon, which mentioned Erika Kirk, Laura Loomer and other political figures.

Jaelani Turner-Williams16 days ago
BIA in a fur jacket and sunglasses poses in front of a SiriusXM backdrop, making peace signs with both hands.
Music

BIA Fires Back at Critics After White House UFC Video Uses Her Song: 'U Are Slow'

The rapper defended herself on X after she faced backlash over a White House video that used her music.

Mark Elibert37 days ago
(L-R) Carlos Santana and Becky G.
Music

Carlos Santana and Becky G Confront ICE Fears on New Track 'Mi Gran Amor'

The pan-Latin rock collaboration was written by Edgar Barrera after a friend's ICE detention.

Alex Ocho63 days ago
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani at a news conference in La Marqueta.
Style

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Skips Met Gala, Opts to Celebrate Fashion Industry Workers

Mamdani confirmed last month that he and his wife, Rama Duwaji, would not attend the annual fundraising event.

Jose Martinez87 days ago
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.I.A. performs in concert at Germania Insurance Amphitheater on May 01, 2026 in Austin, Texas.
Music

M.I.A. Responds to Removal From Kid Cudi Tour: 'I Have No Apology for the Ignorant'

She urged her followers not to be "agent[s] of division."

Joe Price87 days ago
The Strokes
Music

The Strokes Call Out U.S., Israel Over Middle East Bombings During Coachella Set

The band's video montage also accused the CIA of overthrowing South American governments.

Trey Alston102 days ago
Zohran Mamdani in a suit waves to a cheering crowd holding signs in a large indoor venue.
Style

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani Confirms He and First Lady Will Not Attend 2026 Met Gala

Mamdani has “love” for the “incredible museum,” but is keeping his focus on boosting affordability for New Yorkers.

Trace William Cowen104 days ago
'Saturday Night Live' host Dave Chappelle during Promos on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Believes GOP ‘Weaponized’ His Transgender Jokes

Chappelle said he 'resents' politicians who used his comedy to further their agendas.

Kris Seavers106 days ago
Swae Lee
Music

Swae Lee Says He ‘Turned Down’ MAGA Money, ‘Never Even Stood’ With Trump

The Rae Sremmurd rapper released his first official solo album, 'Same Difference.'

tara mahadevan115 days ago
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President Trump and Kristi Noem
Pop Culture

Donald Trump Reacts to Kristi Noem Addressing Her Husband's Cross-Dressing Scandal

The president previously fired Noem earlier this month.

Trey Alston121 days ago
Amber Rose
Pop Culture

Amber Rose Thinks White People Should Be Able to Say 'N-Word'

“Because when you really stop giving a f*ck about stupid, dumbass f*cking words, we’ll stop killing each other," she said.

Trey Alston123 days ago
Nick Cannon speaks onstage during the 2026 HBCU AWARE FEST at State Farm Arena on March 26, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Blasts Democrats as the 'Party of the KKK'

He also said he "f*cks" with President Donald Trump.

Trey Alston123 days ago
Chilli
Music

Chilli Responds to Records of Donations to Donald Trump: 'I Am Not MAGA'

She also addressed reposting a Michelle Obama conspiracy.

Trey Alston123 days ago
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Saul Williams attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
Pop Culture

‘Sinners’ Star Saul Williams Is 'Grateful’ for the Experience, Reflects on Larger Issues in the U.S.

Williams, who played the preacher Jedidiah, speaks about Ryan Coogler, the script for 'Sinners,' and how he felt being on a southern plantation for the first time.

Jose Martinez136 days ago
Yu-Gi-Oh
Pop Culture

Yu-Gi-Oh! Company Responds to White House Using Anime Clip on Social Media

A clip from the 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' series appeared in a post about military action in Iran.

Trey Alston137 days ago
Deon Cole and Nicki Minaj
Music

Deon Cole Blames Nicki Minaj's 'Ass Shots' for Alliance With Donald Trump

The crowd at the 2026 NAACP Awards was rolling with laughter.

Trey Alston151 days ago

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