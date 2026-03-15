Pop Culture

Yu-Gi-Oh! Company Responds to White House Using Anime Clip on Social Media

A clip from the 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' series appeared in a post about military action in Iran.

Yu-Gi-Oh
Image via Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Popular anime and trading card game Yu-Gi-Oh! has spoken out against the White House for using a clip from its TV show to promote U.S. military activity in Iran.

On March 6, the White House used a clip of Yu-Gi-Oh!’s protagonist, Yugi Mutou, yelling “now end this” at the beginning of a 42-second clip of military action.

The video wrapped up with an illustration of the White House with the Mortal Kombat soundbite “flawless victory” playing over it. “JUSTICE THE AMERICAN WAY,” the caption said.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! X account issued a statement condemning the post and stressing that the company has no ties with the U.S. government. Production company Konami Cross Media NY handles American brand management, licensing, and marketing for the trading cards.

"It has come to our attention that a post on the White House's official X account used footage from the anime series Yu-Gi-Oh!," the statement on X said. "This was made without any authorization from the rights holder. Regarding this matter, no one associated with the manga or anime had any involvement, and no permission was granted for the use of this intellectual property."

The Pokémon Company previously criticized the White House for using game imagery in connection with President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” phrase.

"We were not involved in its creation or distribution, and no permission was granted for the use of our intellectual property," said Sravanthi Dev, a spokesperson for the company. "Our mission is to bring the world together, and that mission is not affiliated with any political viewpoint or agenda."

The White House isn’t backing down on using Yu-Gi-Oh! imagery after the backlash.

In a statement to The Register, a White House’s spokesperson said, "The legacy media wants us to apologize for highlighting the United States Military's incredible success, but the White House will continue showcasing the many examples of Iran's ballistic missiles, production facilities, and dreams of owning a nuclear weapon being destroyed in real time."

It’s not just animation brands speaking out against the government. Last November, pop star Olivia Rodrigo blasted the Department of Homeland Security for using her song “Al-American Bitch” in a video that promoted self-deportation.

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