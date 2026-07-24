Political Figures

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Palantir CEO Alex Karp Releases Manifesto Denouncing Inclusivity and 'Regressive' Cultures
Life

Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s 22-Point Manifesto Declares War on Inclusivity and ‘Hollow Pluralism’

Inside the 22-point tech manifesto fueling AI warfare, nationalism, and a direct attack on Silicon Valley’s inclusivity creed.

Bernadette Giacomazzo101 days ago
A man takes a selfie in a dispensary, with Mayor Eric Adams in a cap and white shirt visible in the background.
Life

Eric Adams Filmed by Random Person in Weed Dispensary: ‘It Smell Good in Here'

Last year, Adams announced that New York City incinerated more than four tons of seized cannabis products from illegal weed shops.

Alex Ocho322 days ago
Camilla Araujo has teared up over Charlie Kirk's death
Pop Culture

Camilla Araujo in Tears As She Slams Social Media for Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s Death

Camilla Araujo took a brief pause from her New York Fashion Week festivities to condemn posts celebrating Charlie Kirk's death.

Eli Lippman322 days ago
Split image. Left: Monica Lewinsky with long brown hair in a black dress. Right: Halle Berry with wavy hair and bangs in a black blazer.
Pop Culture

Monica Lewinsky on Halle Berry Saying She Appreciates Being Referenced in Rap Songs: ‘Wanna Trade?'

Lewinsky jokingly hinted at how often her highly-publicized affair with Bill Clinton is referenced in pop culture.

Alex Ocho459 days ago
Life

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez Accused of Taking Gold Bars As Bribes, Hit With Corruption Charges

"Gold Bar Bob," as he's being called by one of his political opponents, reportedly accepted bribes between 2018 and 2022.

Alex Ocho1042 days ago
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