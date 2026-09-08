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Zachary Harris

Joined March 2016 | 12 posts
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Latest Stories

spotify

The Best Podcasts on Spotify

From the 'Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story' crime podcast to the '30 for 30' sports podcast, here are some of the best podcasts to listen to right now.

Zachary Harris1401 days ago
Nike SB Ishod Wair

Ishod Wair Finally Got His Own Signature Nike SB Sneaker

Pro skater Ishod Wair received his first signature skate shoe with Nike SB and we spoke to him about what went into the design and what the process was like.

Zachary Harris1710 days ago
4/20 Nike SB

Weed Sneakers: How 4/20 Became Nike SB's Favorite Holiday

Nike SB loves to celebrate & 4/20 is no different. From its Skunk Dunk High to its Cheech & Chong Dunks, here’s how 4/20 became the brand's favorite holiday.

Zachary Harris1977 days ago
Weed

Best Weed Strains To Smoke Since NYC Legalized

When it comes to a fresh batch of marijuana strains, we often have the curse of too many options. Here's a list of the top weed strains available right now.

Zachary Harris2094 days ago
complexland monuments

How to Experience ComplexLand

Everything you need to know about experiencing ComplexLand virtually, from creating your own digital avatar to shopping for sneakers, clothing, and food.

Zachary Harris2113 days ago
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Black Market Weed Nerds Rope

How to Avoid the Biggest Weed Scams Right Now

From counterfeit nerd ropes and Stoney Patch edibles to bootleg Mylar bags, these are the top 2020 black market weed scams to absolutely avoid.

Zachary Harris2128 days ago
ballot selfie rules

Before You Snap Your Vote: The Rules and Regulations of Mail-in Ballot Selfies

If you're thinking taking a selfie with your absentee ballot or at the polls, you may want to think twice before posting on social media.

Zachary Harris2151 days ago
weed

10 Pandemic-Friendly Cannabis Accessories

From the Smokebuddy handheld smoke filter to the MagicalButter machine, here are our favorite pandemic-friendly weed accessories to have right now.

Zachary Harris2193 days ago
wildest conspiracy theories right now election 2020

The Wildest Conspiracy Theories of 2020

Social media took the concept of “fake news” to new heights in 2020, pushing conspiracy theories so bold they would make flat earthers blush.

Zachary Harris2201 days ago
trump biden cannabis legalization election 2020

Where Do Biden and Trump Stand on Cannabis Legalization?

After four years of federal inaction on legal weed, will 2020 be the year that the either President Trump or Biden embraces pot?

Zachary Harris2207 days ago
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Strip club!

What Is Demon Time? Instagram's 'After Dark' Craze, Explained

Justin LaBoy breaks down Demon Time and everything you need to know about the "IG After Dark" phenomenon.

Zachary Harris2340 days ago
Marijuana hat

The Best Weed and CBD Pre-Rolls for Anxiety This 4/20

From Kimbo Kush to Cherry Lemonade pre-rolls, here are the best weed strains & pre-rolls to combat anxiety during COVID-19 social distancing.

Zachary Harris2342 days ago

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