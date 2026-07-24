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Latest Stories

Man in suit with tie holding a red folder exiting a doorway
Life

UK Sees Biggest Rise In ‘Absolute Poverty’ For 30 Years

The shocking new data was published by the Department for Work and Pensions.

James Keith856 days ago
Man in tweed jacket over a checked shirt, sitting, speaking indoors
Life

Tory Party’s Biggest Donor Says Looking At Diane Abbott Makes You “Want To Hate All Black Women”

Frank Hester, who has given £10m to the Tories in the past year, runs The Phoenix Partnership, which looks after UK medical records on behalf of the government.

James Keith865 days ago
Liz Truss (credit: Simon Dawson / Downing Street)
Life

Liz Truss Has Resigned As UK Prime Minister After Just 45 Days

This makes her the shortest-serving PM in UK history, beating the previous record held by George Canning who died after 119 days in office in 1827.

James Keith1374 days ago
Boris Johnson (Leon Neal via Getty Images)
Life

Boris Johnson To Step Down As Tory Leader, Prime Minister

Although Johnson has committed to resigning as leader of the Conservative party, he still intends to remain in his post as prime minister until autumn.

James Keith1479 days ago
Heathrow (credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)
Life

UK Adds Six African Nations To Travel Red List To Fight New COVID-19 Strain

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid has added six African countries—South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini—to the UK’s

Niall Smith1702 days ago
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jimi
Life

Petition For #JimiTheHero Memorial Plaque Sees Over 150K Signatures As Inquest Opens Into Thames Saviour’s Death

An inquest has been opened into the death of 20​​​​​​​-year-old Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole after he courageously jumped into the River Thames to save a drown...

Niall Smith1704 days ago
windrush generation windrush generation windrush generation
Life

The Home Office Has Reportedly Only Compensated 5% Of Windrush Victims

According to reports, the UK government has only compensated 5% of the Windrush Generation in the past four years since the scandal was unearthed.

Niall Smith1704 days ago
Ambulance (credit: Richard Baker / Getty Images)
Life

UK Pensioner Dies Of Heart Attack After Waiting Over An Hour For Ambulance

According to official reports, an unnamed 70-year-old South East London resident died after emergency services took almost 70 minutes to respond...

Niall Smith1709 days ago
London Strike (credit: David Cliff / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images)
Life

Staff Members Across 58 UK Universities Plan December Strike

With the strike set to last for three days, workers will rally for better pay, challenge the financial cut to pensions, and fight for better working conditions.

Niall Smith1710 days ago
Raheem Sterling (credit: Manchester City)
Sports

Raheem Sterling Unveils Youth Foundation At His Former North London Secondary School

The 26-year-old Manchester City and England star has revealed The Raheem Sterling Foundation at his childhood secondary school—the Ark Elvin Academy—in Brent...

Niall Smith1711 days ago
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Uber (credit: Olly Curtis / Getty Images)
Life

Bolt Offers Users To Name Their Price After Uber's 10% London Price Hike

In response to Uber’s price surge, rival ride-hailing company Bolt has pledged to “create a better functioning marketplace” by allowing users to set their...

Niall Smith1713 days ago
Onion Rings (credit: Aric Crabb / Bay Area News Group / MediaNews Group / Getty Images)
Life

Cocaine Worth £33 Million Found In Lorry Shipment Of Onion Rings

Estimated to have a street value of £33 million, the Class A substance was concealed via onion ring packaging. The drugs were expected to travel from Co...

Niall Smith1713 days ago
Student Loans (credit: Getty Images)
Life

Experts Predict UK University Tuition Fees Could Be Cut To £8,500

Officials from Downing Street are currently holding discussions with the Treasury and the Department for Education about tuition fees for university students...

Niall Smith1726 days ago
Lateral Flow (credit: Getty Images)
Life

COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Ease For UK Tourists As Lateral Flow Testing Replace PCRs

Despite COVID-19 cases in the UK surpassing 50,000 for the first time since July, the UK government has announced fully vaccinated holidaymakers...

Niall Smith1733 days ago
Callum Lother (credit: Instagram / Callum Lother / Metro)
Life

West Midlands Police Shatter Black Man’s Car, Drags Him Through Glass

“As soon as the van boxed me in, I put my hands in the air because I did not want to get shot, I was scared,” Lother told The Metro. “Police just started sma...

Niall Smith1753 days ago
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school
Life

South London Secondary School Bans Students From Using 'Filler' Slang

The school’s new policy includes barring terminology such as “like”, “basically” and “erm”, with other terms like “that’s long”, “bare”, and “oh my days”...

Niall Smith1754 days ago
Petrol Crisis (credit: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Life

Boris Johnson Admits UK Petrol Crisis Could Last Until Christmas

The government is preparing to deploy 150 qualified military drivers to deliver fuel and a further 150 personnel as backup support to aid the situation.

Niall Smith1757 days ago
marcus rashford
Sports

Marcus Rashford’s Social Activism Will Be Studied As Part Of GCSE Syllabus

Students will explore the 23-year-old forward’s philanthropy, specifically how he utilises social media to shine a light on pressing social issues such as st...

Niall Smith1762 days ago

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