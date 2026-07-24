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UK Sees Biggest Rise In ‘Absolute Poverty’ For 30 Years
The shocking new data was published by the Department for Work and Pensions.
Tory Party’s Biggest Donor Says Looking At Diane Abbott Makes You “Want To Hate All Black Women”
Frank Hester, who has given £10m to the Tories in the past year, runs The Phoenix Partnership, which looks after UK medical records on behalf of the government.
Liz Truss Has Resigned As UK Prime Minister After Just 45 Days
This makes her the shortest-serving PM in UK history, beating the previous record held by George Canning who died after 119 days in office in 1827.
Boris Johnson To Step Down As Tory Leader, Prime Minister
Although Johnson has committed to resigning as leader of the Conservative party, he still intends to remain in his post as prime minister until autumn.
UK Adds Six African Nations To Travel Red List To Fight New COVID-19 Strain
British Health Secretary Sajid Javid has added six African countries—South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini—to the UK’s
Petition For #JimiTheHero Memorial Plaque Sees Over 150K Signatures As Inquest Opens Into Thames Saviour’s Death
An inquest has been opened into the death of 20-year-old Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole after he courageously jumped into the River Thames to save a drown...
The Home Office Has Reportedly Only Compensated 5% Of Windrush Victims
According to reports, the UK government has only compensated 5% of the Windrush Generation in the past four years since the scandal was unearthed.
UK Pensioner Dies Of Heart Attack After Waiting Over An Hour For Ambulance
According to official reports, an unnamed 70-year-old South East London resident died after emergency services took almost 70 minutes to respond...
Staff Members Across 58 UK Universities Plan December Strike
With the strike set to last for three days, workers will rally for better pay, challenge the financial cut to pensions, and fight for better working conditions.
Raheem Sterling Unveils Youth Foundation At His Former North London Secondary School
The 26-year-old Manchester City and England star has revealed The Raheem Sterling Foundation at his childhood secondary school—the Ark Elvin Academy—in Brent...
Bolt Offers Users To Name Their Price After Uber's 10% London Price Hike
In response to Uber’s price surge, rival ride-hailing company Bolt has pledged to “create a better functioning marketplace” by allowing users to set their...
Cocaine Worth £33 Million Found In Lorry Shipment Of Onion Rings
Estimated to have a street value of £33 million, the Class A substance was concealed via onion ring packaging. The drugs were expected to travel from Co...
Experts Predict UK University Tuition Fees Could Be Cut To £8,500
Officials from Downing Street are currently holding discussions with the Treasury and the Department for Education about tuition fees for university students...
COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Ease For UK Tourists As Lateral Flow Testing Replace PCRs
Despite COVID-19 cases in the UK surpassing 50,000 for the first time since July, the UK government has announced fully vaccinated holidaymakers...
West Midlands Police Shatter Black Man’s Car, Drags Him Through Glass
“As soon as the van boxed me in, I put my hands in the air because I did not want to get shot, I was scared,” Lother told The Metro. “Police just started sma...
South London Secondary School Bans Students From Using 'Filler' Slang
The school’s new policy includes barring terminology such as “like”, “basically” and “erm”, with other terms like “that’s long”, “bare”, and “oh my days”...
Boris Johnson Admits UK Petrol Crisis Could Last Until Christmas
The government is preparing to deploy 150 qualified military drivers to deliver fuel and a further 150 personnel as backup support to aid the situation.
Marcus Rashford’s Social Activism Will Be Studied As Part Of GCSE Syllabus
Students will explore the 23-year-old forward’s philanthropy, specifically how he utilises social media to shine a light on pressing social issues such as st...