Nicki Minaj Trolls Donald Trump After White House Correspondents' Dinner Joke

Nicki Minaj is responding after President Donald Trump made her the punchline of a joke during the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday (July 25).

Trump referenced the shooting at the original event earlier this year, joking that when attendees were told to "get down" during the chaos, Minaj started "twerking."

On Saturday, Minaj responded on X with an image of the horror character Chucky wearing a pink wig and smiling.

"How I'll be looking @ the President next time I see him,” Minaj wrote.