Nicki Minaj Trolls Donald Trump After White House Correspondents' Dinner Joke

Nicki Minaj is responding after President Donald Trump made her the punchline of a joke during the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday (July 25).
Trump referenced the shooting at the original event earlier this year, joking that when attendees were told to "get down" during the chaos, Minaj started "twerking."
On Saturday, Minaj responded on X with an image of the horror character Chucky wearing a pink wig and smiling.
"How I'll be looking @ the President next time I see him,” Minaj wrote.
In recent months, Minaj has publicly aligned herself with Trump and has become one of his more high-profile celebrity supporters, a sharp contrast to the criticism she has previously directed at politicians from both major parties.
Earlier this month, Trump publicly praised Minaj during a White House Rose Garden luncheon. Speaking at an event celebrating the launch of Trump Accounts, the president described the rapper as "so hot and so great" while calling her a friend of "common sense" and inviting her to stand and receive applause from attendees.
Minaj later shared photos from the visit, including one inside the Oval Office with Trump, saying he’s "her favorite President of all time” and referring to herself as "#WhiteHouseBarbie.” In January, Minaj declared herself Trump's "No. 1 fan" during the Trump Accounts Summit.