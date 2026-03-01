Music

Deon Cole Blames Nicki Minaj's 'Ass Shots' for Alliance With Donald Trump

The crowd at the 2026 NAACP Awards was rolling with laughter.

Deon Cole in a suit and Nicki Minaj in a blue dress, smiling and waving at an event.
Images via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Taylor Hill/WireImage

Deon Cole put Nicki Minaj’s recent alliance with President Donald Trump on blast in the most hilarious way possible.

The comedian brought up the rapper while hosting the 2026 NAACP Image Awards. He instructed the audience to follow him in prayer as he joked about ongoings in pop culture.

“Lord, I want you to bless our sister Teyana Taylor,” Cole began. “Keep her single and away from 6-foot-3, green-eyed men with muscles.”

Later on in the prayer, after bringing up 50 Cent’s pettiness, Cole referenced Minaj with a funny joke.

“I want you to bless our sister Nicki Minaj,” Cole said. “She’s been going through a lot lately, but hasn’t been herself, Lord. I believe whatever is in her ass is affecting her brain. Take it out of her ass.”

In 2022, Minaj revealed on the Joe Budden Podcast that she had “ass shots.”

Check out all of Cole’s laugh-inducing prayer below.

Cole didn’t need to say exactly what Minaj was going through for everyone to know what he was referencing. In December, she made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA AmericaFest where she spoke about her “utmost respect” for the president and Vice President JD Vance.

“I don't know if he even knows this, but he's given so many people hope that there's a chance to beat the bad guys,” she said about Trump.

"Even in the worst feeling times in your life, you think that you're never going to come back from it, but you do. And our president shows that,” she added.

Minaj also brought up what it’s like to deal with public criticism, which the current presidential administration gets a lot of.

“Having to constantly be lied on ... until you are in that person's shoes that's being lied on, you'll never understand what it feels like. That person is a human being, they have a family who has to read those lies, and that's not fair,” she said. "This administration is full of people with heart and soul. And they make me proud of them."

The president recently returned the affection to Minaj, praising her “beautiful” skin and “long” nails during a Black History Month address at the White House.

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