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Boosie Badazz Asks for Help Verifying Info About His Trump Pardon Efforts, Laura Loomer Weighs In

The rapper claimed he received an email in regards to a potential pardon, which mentioned Erika Kirk, Laura Loomer and other political figures.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 30: Rapper Boosie Badazz performs during halftime at game six of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks on April 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. VERO BEACH, USA - April 02, 2024: Far-right activist Laura Loomer.
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images/Jacob M. Langston for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Boosie’s alleged $600,000 payment for a pardon from President Donald Trump has gotten a response from far-right political personality Laura Loomer.

As previously reported, the Baton Rouge rapper is is pursuing legal action against Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, of JM Burkman & Associates after a delay in his sought-after pardon. Last October, Boosie hired the lobbyists to receive an appeal in his gun case, where he was ordered to 3 years supervised release, 300 hours of community service and a $50,000 fine. Two years before, the “Reality Check” artist was arrested for being seen with a gun on Instagram Live while he was in San Diego.

On Tuesday (July 14), Boosie attempted to speed up his process of getting answers about his pardon by naming Loomer and other right-wing personalities and politicians like Erika Kirk, Nancy Mase and more in a tweet.

“CAN THE NAMES ABOVE PLEASE MAKE A TRUTHFUL STATEMENT ABOUT HAVING CONTACT R NO CONTACT WITH BURKMAN N WHOL ABOUT MY PARDON PROCESS,” he tweeted. “600k WAS TAKEN FROM ME WITH YOUR NAMES MENTIONED N EMAILS BY THESE PEOPLE ‼️ THANKS”

So far, Loomer has been the only one to respond, although the political pundit denied getting “involved in this type of work” and was unaware of Boosie’s circumstances.

“No offense but I also have no idea who you are and have never heard of your case,” she continued. “Seems like Burkman is using people’s names without permission to get business. That’s also not how the pardon process works. You can’t pay for a pardon… not sure who told you that’s how it works.”

Boosie appeared to appreciate Loomer’s response, thanking her for her “honesty.”

“THANK YOU LAURA FOR MAKING A STATEMENT I REALLY NEEDED THAT YOUR HONESTY IS REALLY APPRECIATED,” he wrote.

Boosie has tried to get Trump’s attention since the 2024 election, just months after requesting help from his opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris.

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