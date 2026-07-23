Black Ice, Def Poetry Jam Breakout Star, Has Died

As Def Jam Records’ first signed poet, Black Ice released the 2006 album The Death of Willie Lynch, collaborated with artists like Musiq Soulchild and DJ Jazzy Jeff, and later taught young writers to confront their realities through poetry.

Russell Simmons, Jill Scott, Toni Blackman, and Jessica Care Moore praised his decades of friendship, creativity, and “unmistakable Philly cool,” with Simmons calling him the artist who “bridged the gap between Hip-Hop and poetry.”

Black Ice (born Lamar Manson), the thunderous Philadelphia poet who helped push spoken word from underground stages to HBO’s Def Poetry Jam and a Tony-winning Broadway run, has died, with his cause of death not yet public.

Black Ice, the Philadelphia poet whose thunderous delivery helped take spoken word from underground stages to HBO and Broadway, has died. Born Lamar Manson, the Def Poetry Jam standout became one of the most powerful voices in performance poetry, delivering sharp examinations of race, history, identity, and survival. His cause of death has not yet been made public. According to AllHipHop, Russell Simmons, Jill Scott, Toni Blackman, Jessica Care Moore, and others paid tribute as news of his death spread. Scott, who shared a 30-year friendship with Black Ice, wrote, “Rest beautifully WORDSMITH. We got to have 30 years as REAL FRIENDS with REAL pens.”

Blackman called him “one of the dopest to ever bless a stage,” remembering his creativity, quiet strength, and “unmistakable Philly cool.” Black Ice didn’t simply appear on Def Poetry Jam—he became one of the faces of the movement. After performing across five consecutive seasons of the HBO series, he brought that same force to the Tony Award-winning Def Poetry on Broadway.

He also became the first poet signed to Def Jam Records, breaking new ground at a moment when spoken word was proving it could command the same attention as rap. “Black Ice wasn’t discovered—he discovered himself,” Simmons said in an Instagram tribute. “He bridged the gap between Hip-Hop and poetry.” Simmons recalled being knocked out by Black Ice’s first performance and credited him with helping open the door for 12 years of poetry programming. “He checked out way too soon,” Simmons added. “He was so beautiful, so special.” Black Ice carried that power into the studio with his 2006 debut album, The Death of Willie Lynch. Released through Koch Records and produced by Eric “Booty” Greene, the project featured Musiq Soulchild, Natalie Stewart of Floetry, Chinahblac, and others, with DJ Jazzy Jeff serving as an executive producer.