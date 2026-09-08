Complex Canada Portrait

Complex Canada

Joined April 2015 | 85 posts
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Latest Stories

massey-hall-toronto

The Newly Renovated Massey Hall Is the Vibe Shift Toronto Needs

The historic venue is fresh off a three-year, $184-million restoration. It's a big win for Toronto's music scene, aesthetically and functionally. Here's why.

Complex Canada1602 days ago
Complex Canada

Complex Canada 20th Anniversary Box Giveaway Rules

To mark Complex’s 20th anniversary, we're hosting a giveaway! The grand prize will be a trip for two to Long Beach, California and VIP ComplexCon tickets.

Complex Canada1630 days ago
3 poets on being Black in Canada

What It Means to Be Black in Canada Today

"BLACK IN CANADA" is a spoken word poetry project put together by three Black poets, each bringing their own perspective of the Canadian Black Experience.

Complex Canada1662 days ago
Protestors on parliament hill with signs and smoke flares

Black Parliamentarians Condemn 'White Supremacist' Convoy Protests in Canada

The group's news release voices concerns that the protest is an opportunity for white supremacists to parade their "odious views in public."

Complex Canada1686 days ago
Toronto rapper Top5 in new music video "Movie"

Toronto Rapper Top5, Wanted for Murder, Arrested in L.A.

Toronto rapper Top5, who’s been wanted for months in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old in North York, has been nabbed in L.A, say police.

Complex Canada1805 days ago
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Rick and Morty Season 5 Giveaway

Enter Our 'Rick and Morty' Season 5 Finale Giveaway

To celebrate the season finale of Rick and Morty this Sunday on Adult Swim, we are giving away prize packs to TWO lucky winners. Find out how to win here.

Complex Canada1842 days ago
Montreal's Richard Hillary, owner of Local Legend, in the latest episode of Hidden Gems

Montreal Community Builder Richard Hillary Is a Local Legend | Hidden Gems

In the latest episode of Hidden Gems, Jamaican-Canadian Richard Hillary talks about bringing Montreal's creative community together with his bar Local Legend.

Complex Canada1847 days ago
Toronto style icon Caffery Van Horne

Toronto Style Icon Caffery Van Horne Is a Jamaican Innovator | Hidden Gems

In an age where everything is a copy of a copy of a copy, achieving originality in fashion can seem like an impossible task. But Caffrey Van Horne makes it look

Complex Canada1857 days ago
Toronto entrepreneur Catriona Smart, founder of Halo PR, stands inside modern home.

Toronto’s Catriona Smart Is Opening Doors for Women Entrepreneurs | Hidden Gems

Having done everything from plan album launches for Drake to founding PR agency Halo, Smart has been been steadily breaking gender barriers at home.

Complex Canada1867 days ago
Toronto filmmaker Charles Officer explores his Jamaican-Canadian story in new series Hidden Gems

Filmmaker Charles Officer Explores His Jamaican-Canadian Story | Hidden Gems

In the debut episode of Hidden Gems, we visit Toronto filmmaker Charles Officer on the set of The Porter in Winnipeg to help him examine his Jamaican heritage.

Complex Canada1879 days ago
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arizona-hard-bicycles

AriZona Hard Is Selling 99 Cent Bikes in Canada Next Week

Need a bike? AriZona—purveyors of those tall cans of iced tea that you could buy for a modest 99 cents back in the day—are coming through in the clutch.

Complex Canada1896 days ago
Win a Rick and Morty prize pack

How to Win a 'Rick and Morty' Prize Pack

A new season of Rick and Morty is upon us on June 20th. To celebrate, we are giving away Rick and Morty prize packs to two lucky winners before the premiere!

Complex Canada1922 days ago
top5 charged in connection of murder of 20 year old

Toronto Rapper Top5 Wanted for First-Degree Murder

Hassan Ali was under house arrest after being released from custody in March. He reportedly cut off his ankle bracelet and fled once his charges were upgraded.

Complex Canada1945 days ago
pizza-hut-beyond-meat

Pizza Hut Introduces Beyond Meat to Its Menu in Canada

After introducing plant-based options in the U.S., the pizza chain is adding plant-based protein options to its menu in the Greater Toronto Area and Edmonton.

Complex Canada1949 days ago
vaccine

6 People in Ontario Injected With Saline Instead of COVID Vaccine

“We sincerely apologize for the error and for the uncertainty and concern this situation has caused,” said a statement from Mackenzie Health.

Complex Canada1977 days ago
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stop-asian-hate

Anti-Asian Racism Is Surging in Canada. Here's How to Help Fight It

Here are some resources, tools, and networks you can use today to learn, heal, donate, and take action against racism in Canada's own backyard.

Complex Canada2008 days ago
canada goose most sustainable parka yet

Your First Look at Canada Goose’s Most Sustainable Jacket Yet

An exclusive peek at the the Standard Expedition Parka.

Complex Canada2075 days ago
holiday cocktails

3 Canadian Cocktails to Make at Home This Holiday Season

T.O. Streetender shares three recipes made with Canadian ingredients.

Complex Canada2093 days ago

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