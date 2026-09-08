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The Newly Renovated Massey Hall Is the Vibe Shift Toronto Needs
The historic venue is fresh off a three-year, $184-million restoration. It's a big win for Toronto's music scene, aesthetically and functionally. Here's why.
Complex Canada 20th Anniversary Box Giveaway Rules
To mark Complex’s 20th anniversary, we're hosting a giveaway! The grand prize will be a trip for two to Long Beach, California and VIP ComplexCon tickets.
What It Means to Be Black in Canada Today
"BLACK IN CANADA" is a spoken word poetry project put together by three Black poets, each bringing their own perspective of the Canadian Black Experience.
Black Parliamentarians Condemn 'White Supremacist' Convoy Protests in Canada
The group's news release voices concerns that the protest is an opportunity for white supremacists to parade their "odious views in public."
Toronto Rapper Top5, Wanted for Murder, Arrested in L.A.
Toronto rapper Top5, who’s been wanted for months in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old in North York, has been nabbed in L.A, say police.
Enter Our 'Rick and Morty' Season 5 Finale Giveaway
To celebrate the season finale of Rick and Morty this Sunday on Adult Swim, we are giving away prize packs to TWO lucky winners. Find out how to win here.
Montreal Community Builder Richard Hillary Is a Local Legend | Hidden Gems
In the latest episode of Hidden Gems, Jamaican-Canadian Richard Hillary talks about bringing Montreal's creative community together with his bar Local Legend.
Toronto Style Icon Caffery Van Horne Is a Jamaican Innovator | Hidden Gems
In an age where everything is a copy of a copy of a copy, achieving originality in fashion can seem like an impossible task. But Caffrey Van Horne makes it look
Toronto’s Catriona Smart Is Opening Doors for Women Entrepreneurs | Hidden Gems
Having done everything from plan album launches for Drake to founding PR agency Halo, Smart has been been steadily breaking gender barriers at home.
Filmmaker Charles Officer Explores His Jamaican-Canadian Story | Hidden Gems
In the debut episode of Hidden Gems, we visit Toronto filmmaker Charles Officer on the set of The Porter in Winnipeg to help him examine his Jamaican heritage.
AriZona Hard Is Selling 99 Cent Bikes in Canada Next Week
Need a bike? AriZona—purveyors of those tall cans of iced tea that you could buy for a modest 99 cents back in the day—are coming through in the clutch.
How to Win a 'Rick and Morty' Prize Pack
A new season of Rick and Morty is upon us on June 20th. To celebrate, we are giving away Rick and Morty prize packs to two lucky winners before the premiere!
Toronto Rapper Top5 Wanted for First-Degree Murder
Hassan Ali was under house arrest after being released from custody in March. He reportedly cut off his ankle bracelet and fled once his charges were upgraded.
Pizza Hut Introduces Beyond Meat to Its Menu in Canada
After introducing plant-based options in the U.S., the pizza chain is adding plant-based protein options to its menu in the Greater Toronto Area and Edmonton.
6 People in Ontario Injected With Saline Instead of COVID Vaccine
“We sincerely apologize for the error and for the uncertainty and concern this situation has caused,” said a statement from Mackenzie Health.
Anti-Asian Racism Is Surging in Canada. Here's How to Help Fight It
Here are some resources, tools, and networks you can use today to learn, heal, donate, and take action against racism in Canada's own backyard.
Your First Look at Canada Goose’s Most Sustainable Jacket Yet
An exclusive peek at the the Standard Expedition Parka.
3 Canadian Cocktails to Make at Home This Holiday Season
T.O. Streetender shares three recipes made with Canadian ingredients.