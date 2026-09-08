SRD2 Portrait

SRD2

Joined October 2014 | 12 posts
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Latest Stories

Tia Wood wearing a hat and beadwork earrings, looking to the left

Meet Tia Wood, the Cree and Salish Artist Who Carries Home With Her Everywhere

After garnering attention on TikTok, Indigenous singer Tia Wood has an album coming soon. She talked to us about moving to L.A., her musical family, and more.

SRD21550 days ago
Photo of Gordon Rowe Centred, wearing a black and gold Raptors jersey and holding a basketball. Behind him is a colourful mural featuring line-drawn women.

OVO and the Raptors Are Shining a Light on These BIPOC Creators

Complex Canada caught up with this year's winners of the OVO and Raptors' Welcome Toronto Creators Program, which highlights emerging BIPOC artists in Toronto.

SRD21679 days ago
Montreal producer Anomalie posing against black background

Montreal's Anomalie Flips a Herbie Hancock Classic on “Come Running To Me”

Montreal electronic producer Anomalie's latest single “Come Running To Me,” out today, is a twist on Herbie Hancock’s 1978 hit by the same name.

SRD21701 days ago
Rupi Kaur announces world tour

Rupi Kaur Promises to Take Audiences on a 'Deeper Journey' on Her World Tour

Rupi Kaur has announced her upcoming world tour, starting with stops in 41 cities across North America in 2022. Here is how to grab tickets.

SRD21751 days ago
The Toronto Raptors Welcome Toronto Creators Program

The Raptors Are Looking for BIPOC Creatives to Spotlight at Upcoming Games

The Raptors’ Welcome Toronto Creators program, an initiative that advocates for BIPOC creatives in Toronto, is now open for a new round of applicants.

SRD21754 days ago
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Carsen Gray looking sideways with eyes closed

Carsen Gray Wants to Spread the Message of Gratitude

Signed to Nettwerk Music Group, Indigenous singer-songwriter Carsen Gray is gearing up to release her latest EP 'Each Moment' in January 2022.

SRD21764 days ago
for-love-documentary

New Doc 'For Love' Shows the Atrocities of Canada's Indigenous Foster Care System

Released on Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the Shania Twain-narrated doc shows how the country's Indigenous community still suffers.

SRD21814 days ago
Rupi Kaur standing in front of a yellow flower

Rupi Kaur, Instagram's Favourite Poet, Shares Her Truth

The India-born, Brampton-raised poet, author, and illustrator opens up about performing and writing ahead of her first Amazon Prime special, 'Rupi Kaur Live.'

SRD21842 days ago
Anti-Racism Coalition Vancouver

How the Anti-Racism Coalition of Vancouver Is Fighting Inequality in Canada

Since forming last year, the ARC has been making active changes for racialized communities in the city, with hopes to expand across Canada. Here's their story.

SRD21918 days ago
snotty-nose-rez-kids

At the Indigenous Music Summit, Artists Reclaim Their Own Stories

Premiering at this year's International Indigenous Music Summit is Giiwewizh, a film featuring 16 Indigenous artists telling their own stories on their terms.

SRD21928 days ago
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Devery Jacobs

'I Want to See Indigenous Action Movies': Devery Jacobs Asks Canada to Seek More Diverse Stories

The multi-talented queer Indigenous artist is lending her voice to MADE | NOUS' "Seek More" campaign, which advocates for more diverse Canadian creators.

SRD21960 days ago
Crystal Brewis

Meet Crystal Brewis, the Toronto Art Director Behind adidas' New Women-Led Campaign

The Canadian art director spoke with us about the importance of the campaign and value of diversifying voices and visions over all forms of content creation.

SRD21998 days ago

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