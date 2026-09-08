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Meet Tia Wood, the Cree and Salish Artist Who Carries Home With Her Everywhere
After garnering attention on TikTok, Indigenous singer Tia Wood has an album coming soon. She talked to us about moving to L.A., her musical family, and more.
OVO and the Raptors Are Shining a Light on These BIPOC Creators
Complex Canada caught up with this year's winners of the OVO and Raptors' Welcome Toronto Creators Program, which highlights emerging BIPOC artists in Toronto.
Montreal's Anomalie Flips a Herbie Hancock Classic on “Come Running To Me”
Montreal electronic producer Anomalie's latest single “Come Running To Me,” out today, is a twist on Herbie Hancock’s 1978 hit by the same name.
Rupi Kaur Promises to Take Audiences on a 'Deeper Journey' on Her World Tour
Rupi Kaur has announced her upcoming world tour, starting with stops in 41 cities across North America in 2022. Here is how to grab tickets.
The Raptors Are Looking for BIPOC Creatives to Spotlight at Upcoming Games
The Raptors’ Welcome Toronto Creators program, an initiative that advocates for BIPOC creatives in Toronto, is now open for a new round of applicants.
Carsen Gray Wants to Spread the Message of Gratitude
Signed to Nettwerk Music Group, Indigenous singer-songwriter Carsen Gray is gearing up to release her latest EP 'Each Moment' in January 2022.
New Doc 'For Love' Shows the Atrocities of Canada's Indigenous Foster Care System
Released on Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the Shania Twain-narrated doc shows how the country's Indigenous community still suffers.
Rupi Kaur, Instagram's Favourite Poet, Shares Her Truth
The India-born, Brampton-raised poet, author, and illustrator opens up about performing and writing ahead of her first Amazon Prime special, 'Rupi Kaur Live.'
How the Anti-Racism Coalition of Vancouver Is Fighting Inequality in Canada
Since forming last year, the ARC has been making active changes for racialized communities in the city, with hopes to expand across Canada. Here's their story.
At the Indigenous Music Summit, Artists Reclaim Their Own Stories
Premiering at this year's International Indigenous Music Summit is Giiwewizh, a film featuring 16 Indigenous artists telling their own stories on their terms.
'I Want to See Indigenous Action Movies': Devery Jacobs Asks Canada to Seek More Diverse Stories
The multi-talented queer Indigenous artist is lending her voice to MADE | NOUS' "Seek More" campaign, which advocates for more diverse Canadian creators.
Meet Crystal Brewis, the Toronto Art Director Behind adidas' New Women-Led Campaign
The Canadian art director spoke with us about the importance of the campaign and value of diversifying voices and visions over all forms of content creation.