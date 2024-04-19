Taylor Swift Releases New Album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ f/ Post Malone

It’s a big night for the Swifties.

On Friday, April 19, Taylor Swift officially released The Tortured Poets Department, marking her first original album in over a year. The Grammy-winning singer announced the project in early February, when she accepted the award for Best Pop Vocal Album (Midnights).

“I’ve been working on Tortured Poets since right after I turned in Midnights,” she told the audience. “So I started working on it immediately after that, and I’ve been working on it for about two years. I kept working on it throughout the U.S. tour, and when it was perfect in my opinion—when it was good enough for you—I finished it.”

Less than two weeks later, Swift shed more light on TTPD during the Melbourne stop of her Eras World Tour.