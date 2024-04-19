Taylor Swift Releases New Album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ f/ Post Malone

It’s a big night for the Swifties.
On Friday, April 19, Taylor Swift officially released The Tortured Poets Department, marking her first original album in over a year. The Grammy-winning singer announced the project in early February, when she accepted the award for Best Pop Vocal Album (Midnights).
“I’ve been working on Tortured Poets since right after I turned in Midnights,” she told the audience. “So I started working on it immediately after that, and I’ve been working on it for about two years. I kept working on it throughout the U.S. tour, and when it was perfect in my opinion—when it was good enough for you—I finished it.”
Less than two weeks later, Swift shed more light on TTPD during the Melbourne stop of her Eras World Tour.
“So, I was talking earlier about the albums. Basically, I'm very excited for April 19, because The Tortured Poets Department will be out on that date, and I cannot wait for you to hear all those songs,” she told her fans. “Tortured Poets Department is an album that, I think, more than any of my albums that I’ve ever made, I needed to make it. It was really a lifeline for me, just the things I was going through, the things I was writing about, it was like—it kind of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through my life. And I’ve never had an album where I needed to write more and I needed on Tortured Poets.”
TTPD is broken up into four parts (A-D sides) and features a total of 16 tracks. The first single was the album opener, “Fortnight,” featuring Post Malone. Florence + The Machine is the only other guest artist credited on the tracklist.
You can stream Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department now on Apple Music, Spotify, and other major platforms.
Swift will kick off the UK and Europe leg of her Eras Tour on May 9 in Paris. The trek will include stops in Stockholm, Madrid, Dublin, Zurich, and London.