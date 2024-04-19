Taylor Swift Releases New Album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ f/ Post Malone

The singer announced the four-side project back in February while accepting the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Apr 19, 2024
It’s a big night for the Swifties.

On Friday, April 19, Taylor Swift officially released The Tortured Poets Department, marking her first original album in over a year. The Grammy-winning singer announced the project in early February, when she accepted the award for Best Pop Vocal Album (Midnights).

“I’ve been working on Tortured Poets since right after I turned in Midnights,” she told the audience. “So I started working on it immediately after that, and I’ve been working on it for about two years. I kept working on it throughout the U.S. tour, and when it was perfect in my opinion—when it was good enough for you—I finished it.”

Less than two weeks later, Swift shed more light on TTPD during the Melbourne stop of her Eras World Tour.

Melbourne, what do I even say to you after over 288,000 of you came and danced with us in the last 3 nights ??! That was unforgettable. You were on an another LEVEL. Thank you for the memories. I’ll revisit the ones from this weekend often 🥲🫶

📷: @GrahamDenholm / @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/5KMXWZ7CVl

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 18, 2024
“So, I was talking earlier about the albums. Basically, I'm very excited for April 19, because The Tortured Poets Department will be out on that date, and I cannot wait for you to hear all those songs,” she told her fans. “Tortured Poets Department is an album that, I think, more than any of my albums that I’ve ever made, I needed to make it. It was really a lifeline for me, just the things I was going through, the things I was writing about, it was like—it kind of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through my life. And I’ve never had an album where I needed to write more and I needed on Tortured Poets.”

TTPD is broken up into four parts (A-D sides) and features a total of 16 tracks. The first single was the album opener, “Fortnight,” featuring Post Malone. Florence + The Machine is the only other guest artist credited on the tracklist.

The first single from The Tortured Poets Department is…………. Fortnight featuring @postmalone 🤍 I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that… pic.twitter.com/b6cqrHkbE1

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 18, 2024
You can stream Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department now on Apple Music, Spotify, and other major platforms.

Swift will kick off the UK and Europe leg of her Eras Tour on May 9 in Paris. The trek will include stops in Stockholm, Madrid, Dublin, Zurich, and London.

Taylor SwiftNew MusicNew AlbumsPoetryFlorence And The MachinePost Malone

