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Pizza Hut Sale Talks Heat Up as Yum! Brands Courts LongRange Capital as a Potential Buyer
From shuttered stores to a $100 million AI lawsuit, here’s why investors think now is the moment to sell Pizza Hut off to LongRange Capital.
Former Papa Johns Delivery Driver Backs $1.5B Bid to Take Chain Private
A former Papa Johns delivery driver turned mega-franchise boss teams with Wall Street to take the pizza chain private at a steep premium.
Domino’s Driver Accused of Using Car to Hit Customer Over No Tip
From a doorstep dispute to an alleged high-speed escape, the case adds to a recent string of unusual pizza-related incidents.
Pizza-Slinging Wrestler Luigi Primo Goes Viral for Unique Gimmick
The 43-year-old wrestling sensation previously garnered attention for tossing dough in the ring.
North Carolina Man Arrested After Breaking Into Little Caesars and Selling Pizzas
A North Carolina man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a Little Caesars, selling pizzas to customers, and keeping the cash.
Man Charged for Attempting Luigi Mangione Jailbreak With Pizza Cutter
He also allegedly had a barbecue fork.
85 People Sick After Unknowingly Eating THC-Infused Pizza from Wisconsin Shop
Customers claimed to experience dizziness, sleepiness and anxiety after eating food prepared at the pizza shop.
Drake Compares "Not Like Us" to Pizzagate in UMG Defamation Lawsuit
Drake's legal team suggested Kendrick Lamar's track instigated violence in the same way the "Pizzagate" conspiracy did.
German Pizza Shop Busted for Allegedly Serving Cocaine
Each pizza came with more than cheese.
Kendrick Lamar Names Drop Another Restaurant on New Drake Diss "6:16 in LA"
K.Dot unleashed the second Drake diss track on Friday morning.
Chick-fil-A Testing Out 6 Pizza Styles, Removing 'No Antibiotics Ever' Label From Chicken
The news overturns a 2014 commitment to use only antibiotic-free chicken.
Pizza Lovers Endorse Little Caesars' New 'Crazy Puffs' Item
People are professing their love for the new bite-size item online.
The Internet Reacts to KFC Adding New Pizza-Inspired 'Chizza' to Its Menu
The Chizza, which includes two fried chicken filets topped with zesty marinara sauce, melty mozzarella cheese and crispy pepperoni, will be available nationwide Feb. 26.
Kid Cudi Rings in 40th Birthday With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Clipse
Because it's not a proper birthday celebration without some special guests.
Adults to Compete in 'Human Claw' and Other Physical Challenges on 'Chuck E. Cheese' Game Show
"Big kids," also known as adults, are set to square off in the potential series from 'Top Chef' production company Magical Elves.
Keith Lee’s New York Pizza Reviews Have Locals Begging for Better Suggestions
The popular TikTok food critic turned his attention to pizza for his latest video, again generating a debate spanning multiple social media platforms.
DiGiorno Unleashes Thanksgiving Pizza Topped With Traditional Sides
The pizza is a limited release that will be available for purchase online from Nov. 1 to Nov. 22.
Lil Yachty Jokes He's Selling Slice of Pizza Half-Eaten by Drake for $500,000
Lil Yachty showed a photo of the partially eaten slice of pizza to fans over the weekend, joking that he could use it to raise some funds.