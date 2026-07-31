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Will Pizza Hut Go Private Equity Yum! Brands in Talks to Sell to LongRange Capital
Life

Pizza Hut Sale Talks Heat Up as Yum! Brands Courts LongRange Capital as a Potential Buyer

From shuttered stores to a $100 million AI lawsuit, here’s why investors think now is the moment to sell Pizza Hut off to LongRange Capital.

Bernadette Giacomazzo66 days ago
Papa Johns Largest Franchisee Backs $1.5B Bid to Buy Out Company
Life

Former Papa Johns Delivery Driver Backs $1.5B Bid to Take Chain Private

A former Papa Johns delivery driver turned mega-franchise boss teams with Wall Street to take the pizza chain private at a steep premium.

Bernadette Giacomazzo82 days ago
Domino's Delivery Driver Arrested After Running Over Customer for Giving Him No Tip
Life

Domino’s Driver Accused of Using Car to Hit Customer Over No Tip

From a doorstep dispute to an alleged high-speed escape, the case adds to a recent string of unusual pizza-related incidents.

Bernadette Giacomazzo93 days ago
A wrestling match scene with a wrestler holding an object and a referee in a striped shirt looking on.
Sports

Pizza-Slinging Wrestler Luigi Primo Goes Viral for Unique Gimmick

The 43-year-old wrestling sensation previously garnered attention for tossing dough in the ring.

Joe Price151 days ago
NC Man Arrested for Breaking Into Little Caesars & Selling Pizzas
Life

North Carolina Man Arrested After Breaking Into Little Caesars and Selling Pizzas

A North Carolina man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a Little Caesars, selling pizzas to customers, and keeping the cash.

Bernadette Giacomazzo181 days ago
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uigi Mangione appears for a suppression of evidence hearing in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan Criminal Court on December 18, 2025 in New York City. Mangione's lawyers will argue to have the evidence thrown out because police officers allegedly did not read Mangione his Miranda rights and did not have a proper warrant when they searched his backpack at a Pennsylvania McDonald's last December. He is accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and faces state and federal murder charges.
Life

Man Charged for Attempting Luigi Mangione Jailbreak With Pizza Cutter

He also allegedly had a barbecue fork.

Shawn Setaro187 days ago
A pepperoni pizza with melted cheese and crispy edges in an open cardboard box.
Pop Culture

85 People Sick After Unknowingly Eating THC-Infused Pizza from Wisconsin Shop

Customers claimed to experience dizziness, sleepiness and anxiety after eating food prepared at the pizza shop.

Brad Appleton371 days ago
Drake at the premiere of HBO's "Euphoria."
Music

Drake Compares "Not Like Us" to Pizzagate in UMG Defamation Lawsuit

Drake's legal team suggested Kendrick Lamar's track instigated violence in the same way the "Pizzagate" conspiracy did.

Joe Price566 days ago
Pizza
Pop Culture

German Pizza Shop Busted for Allegedly Serving Cocaine

Each pizza came with more than cheese.

Trey Alston651 days ago
Musician on stage wearing white shirt and adorned with spiked headband; background shows digital screens
Music

Kendrick Lamar Names Drop Another Restaurant on New Drake Diss "6:16 in LA"

K.Dot unleashed the second Drake diss track on Friday morning.

tara mahadevan823 days ago
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Chick-fil-A restaurant sign on a building facade
Life

Chick-fil-A Testing Out 6 Pizza Styles, Removing 'No Antibiotics Ever' Label From Chicken

The news overturns a 2014 commitment to use only antibiotic-free chicken.

Brad Callas862 days ago
Sign of Little Caesars with logo on the left, partially torn poster on the right
Life

Pizza Lovers Endorse Little Caesars' New 'Crazy Puffs' Item

People are professing their love for the new bite-size item online.

Brad Callas864 days ago
Life

The Internet Reacts to KFC Adding New Pizza-Inspired 'Chizza' to Its Menu

The Chizza, which includes two fried chicken filets topped with zesty marinara sauce, melty mozzarella cheese and crispy pepperoni, will be available nationwide Feb. 26.

Brad Callas893 days ago
cudi is pictured at comic con
Music

Kid Cudi Rings in 40th Birthday With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Clipse

Because it's not a proper birthday celebration without some special guests.

Trace William Cowen916 days ago
chuck e cheese animatronic character pictured
Pop Culture

Adults to Compete in 'Human Claw' and Other Physical Challenges on 'Chuck E. Cheese' Game Show

"Big kids," also known as adults, are set to square off in the potential series from 'Top Chef' production company Magical Elves.

Trace William Cowen930 days ago
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keith lee holding up a pizza slice
Pop Culture

Keith Lee’s New York Pizza Reviews Have Locals Begging for Better Suggestions

The popular TikTok food critic turned his attention to pizza for his latest video, again generating a debate spanning multiple social media platforms.

Trace William Cowen970 days ago
Life

DiGiorno Unleashes Thanksgiving Pizza Topped With Traditional Sides

The pizza is a limited release that will be available for purchase online from Nov. 1 to Nov. 22.

tara mahadevan1006 days ago
Lil Yachty and Drake at separate events
Music

Lil Yachty Jokes He's Selling Slice of Pizza Half-Eaten by Drake for $500,000

Lil Yachty showed a photo of the partially eaten slice of pizza to fans over the weekend, joking that he could use it to raise some funds.

Trace William Cowen1157 days ago

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