The Internet Reacts to KFC Adding New Pizza-Inspired 'Chizza' to Its Menu

Fried chicken and pizza are teaming up at KFC, which is launching a limited-time entree to its American menus Monday that combines both dishes in the form of the Chizza ("cheet-za").
The Chizza includes two fried chicken filets topped with zesty marinara sauce, melty mozzarella cheese and crispy pepperoni. The Chizza, which will be available at U.S. stores for a limited time starting Feb. 26, will be sampled from KFC's 242 E 14th Street restaurant in New York City on Friday and Saturday afternoon.
"Fried chicken and pizza collaborated to create something even better—the Chizza," Nick Chavez, CMO KFC U.S, said in a press release. "The fan-favorite mashup is finally available in the U.S. after making its way around the world—try it while you can!"
Meanwhile, KFC says the Chizza has already been a smash hit overseas, as the item has proven popular in countries such as the Philippines, Korea, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Germany, Spain and Mexico.
In addition, KFC announced its Blackberry Lemonade is returning to menus nationwide after its launch last summer, as the drink is "perfect to refresh the taste buds while enjoying the Chizza combo meal."
Check out some of the reactions to the Chizza below.