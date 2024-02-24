The Internet Reacts to KFC Adding New Pizza-Inspired 'Chizza' to Its Menu

"Fried chicken and pizza collaborated to create something even better—the Chizza," Nick Chavez, CMO KFC U.S, said in a press release. "The fan-favorite mashup is finally available in the U.S. after making its way around the world—try it while you can!"

Meanwhile, KFC says the Chizza has already been a smash hit overseas, as the item has proven popular in countries such as the Philippines, Korea, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Germany, Spain and Mexico.

In addition, KFC announced its Blackberry Lemonade is returning to menus nationwide after its launch last summer, as the drink is "perfect to refresh the taste buds while enjoying the Chizza combo meal."

Check out some of the reactions to the Chizza below.