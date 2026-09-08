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Phoenix Phillips

Joined July 2014 | 38 posts
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Latest Stories

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Don't Blow it LA: 10 Ways to Enjoy Your Sizzling Summer Nights

Los Angeles Summer City Guide

Phoenix Phillips4448 days ago
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20 Foolproof Ways to Hook Up at a Wedding, In GIFs

20 ways to hook up at a wedding. How to hook up at a wedding.

Phoenix Phillips4490 days ago
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Don't Blow it LA: 10 Ways to Enjoy Your Long Summer Days

Los Angeles Summer City Guide

Phoenix Phillips4496 days ago
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10 Historical Masturbation Techniques

Here are 10 ancient masturbation techniques that kept our ancestors feeling fly.

Phoenix Phillips4517 days ago
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15 Amazing BBQ Places That Aren't in the South

The best BBQ outside of the South.

Phoenix Phillips4522 days ago
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The Coolest Places to Hit Up Around Coachella

10 cool places to hit up on your road trip to and around Coachella.

Phoenix Phillips4544 days ago
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Outrageous Items To Spend Your Tax Refund On

Outrageous, ridiculous, and totally pointless luxury items to spend your tax refund on in 2014.

Phoenix Phillips4546 days ago
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The Coolest First Date Spots In Los Angeles

This is California love-City of Angels style.

Phoenix Phillips4582 days ago
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15 Clutch Vacation Destinations for Single Guys

Take yourself on the vacation of a lifetime. No whiny girlfriend needed.

Phoenix Phillips4595 days ago
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The Kinkiest Cities In The World

Who said sex can't be a full time job?

Phoenix Phillips4595 days ago
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15 Foods We Want To Break Our New Year's Resolutions For

Cheater, cheater, french fry eater.

Phoenix Phillips4616 days ago
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Depressing Facts About L.A. That Will Make You Want to Move Tomorrow

You never wanted to settle down there anyway.

Phoenix Phillips4631 days ago
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The Douchiest Things Angelenos Say

Let's have a toast for the (L.A.) douchebags.

Phoenix Phillips4637 days ago
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The Best Fast Food Items of 2013

Because sometimes you need something procured for a fist full of singles through a window.

Phoenix Phillips4640 days ago
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The 25 Best Hangover Meals in America

For those of you who like to rock and roll all night and eat greasy stuff all day.

Phoenix Phillips4643 days ago
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Food Urban Legends You Actually Believed Were True

Who turned a nation full of children into bonafide suckers?

Phoenix Phillips4669 days ago
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The 10 Best Vintage Shops in Boston Right Now

Old is the new new.

Phoenix Phillips4669 days ago
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The Coolest College Dorms in America

Inspire your inner Van Wilder.

Phoenix Phillips4670 days ago

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