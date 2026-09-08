Phoenix Phillips
Latest Stories
Don't Blow it LA: 10 Ways to Enjoy Your Sizzling Summer Nights
Los Angeles Summer City Guide
20 Foolproof Ways to Hook Up at a Wedding, In GIFs
20 ways to hook up at a wedding. How to hook up at a wedding.
Don't Blow it LA: 10 Ways to Enjoy Your Long Summer Days
Los Angeles Summer City Guide
10 Historical Masturbation Techniques
Here are 10 ancient masturbation techniques that kept our ancestors feeling fly.
15 Amazing BBQ Places That Aren't in the South
The best BBQ outside of the South.
The Coolest Places to Hit Up Around Coachella
10 cool places to hit up on your road trip to and around Coachella.
Outrageous Items To Spend Your Tax Refund On
Outrageous, ridiculous, and totally pointless luxury items to spend your tax refund on in 2014.
The Coolest First Date Spots In Los Angeles
This is California love-City of Angels style.
15 Clutch Vacation Destinations for Single Guys
Take yourself on the vacation of a lifetime. No whiny girlfriend needed.
15 Foods We Want To Break Our New Year's Resolutions For
Cheater, cheater, french fry eater.
Depressing Facts About L.A. That Will Make You Want to Move Tomorrow
You never wanted to settle down there anyway.
The Douchiest Things Angelenos Say
Let's have a toast for the (L.A.) douchebags.
The Best Fast Food Items of 2013
Because sometimes you need something procured for a fist full of singles through a window.
The 25 Best Hangover Meals in America
For those of you who like to rock and roll all night and eat greasy stuff all day.
Food Urban Legends You Actually Believed Were True
Who turned a nation full of children into bonafide suckers?