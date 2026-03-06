Pizza-Slinging Wrestler Luigi Primo Goes Viral for Unique Gimmick

43-year-old wrestler Luigi Primo, real name Christopher Monica, has gone viral after videos began to circulate of him blending the art of pizza-tossing and wrestling. A series of posts showing Luigi Primo tossing a pizza and then flinging it at his opponent appeared on social media recently. It’s an impressive feat from Primo, who fully commits to the character with a thick mustache and chef apron.

After one of the posts got shared far and wide, Primo even replied to clarify that he’s not a “semi-pro wrestler” like some of the viral clips claimed. “I make a best a pizza, and am a FULLY-PRO wrestler,” he wrote in response.