Pizza-Slinging Wrestler Luigi Primo Goes Viral for Unique Gimmick

43-year-old wrestler Luigi Primo, real name Christopher Monica, has gone viral after videos began to circulate of him blending the art of pizza-tossing and wrestling.
A series of posts showing Luigi Primo tossing a pizza and then flinging it at his opponent appeared on social media recently. It’s an impressive feat from Primo, who fully commits to the character with a thick mustache and chef apron.
After one of the posts got shared far and wide, Primo even replied to clarify that he’s not a “semi-pro wrestler” like some of the viral clips claimed.
“I make a best a pizza, and am a FULLY-PRO wrestler,” he wrote in response.
This isn’t the first time Primo, who debuted in 2014, has gotten a lot of attention online. In an out-of-character interview with Sports Illustrated in 2022, Monica said he was shocked by just how viral videos of him wrestling had gone. “Luigi Primo is the best pizza maker in the business,” said Monica. “And he also believes he’s the best wrestler in the world.”
The character started as a one-off performance at a backyard wrestling show in Texas, during which he threw mozzarella at his opponent. Prior to getting involved in wrestling, which has since resulted in an appearance on AEW, Monica worked as a pizza chef and deliveryman. While in character, Monica talks with a comically over-the-top Italian accent, and he also has a son named Pastaman.
Check out some of the reactions, including ones from Amanda Knox and the official Pizza Hut account, to Primo’s hilarious gimmick below.