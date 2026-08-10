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'Five Nights at Freddy's' Pizzeria Coming to Life Next Year With 'Immersive Restaurant Experience'

'FNAF' fans will be trekking to Jersey in 2027.

Animatronic characters from "Five Nights at Freddy's" on stage: Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie the Bunny, and Chica the Chicken under colorful lights.
Image via Getty/Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service

Those who’ve long pined to dine in a real-life version of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza will soon have their chance, provided they either live in, or are able to travel to, New Jersey.

Over the weekend, a “permanent immersive restaurant experience” version of the fictional Five Nights at Freddy’s pizzeria was announced to be coming to American Dream in East Rutherford in 2027.

Billed as a “functional reimagining” of the famed pizza joint from the Scott Cawthon-created franchise, the experience will give visiting fans a chance to dine as if they’re actually in the Five Nights world. Visitors will also be able to play arcade games, take in some animatronic shows featuring Freddy and the Fazbear Band, visit Foxy’s Pirate Cove, and participate in immersive survival-horror experiences.

Complex has reached out to American Dream reps for comment. This story may be updated.

The second entry in the Five Nights at Freddy’s film franchise, with returning stars including Josh Hutcherson and Elizabeth Lail, hit theaters in December of last year. It went on to gross roughly $240 million worldwide, which bodes well for an upcoming third entry that’s believed to be eyeing a 2027 rollout.

In June, Gary Dauberman, known for his work on Annabelle and It Chapter Two, was reported to have been enlisted to pen the script. As it stands now, it looks like the Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria in Jersey and the latest FNAF film could open within months of each other.

This isn’t the only big slice of video game news to have made the rounds in recent days. Monday (Aug. 10), 50 Cent was announced to be executive-producing a TV series adaptation of the Payday franchise.

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