'Five Nights at Freddy's' Pizzeria Coming to Life Next Year With 'Immersive Restaurant Experience'

Those who’ve long pined to dine in a real-life version of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza will soon have their chance, provided they either live in, or are able to travel to, New Jersey. Over the weekend, a “permanent immersive restaurant experience” version of the fictional Five Nights at Freddy’s pizzeria was announced to be coming to American Dream in East Rutherford in 2027.

Billed as a “functional reimagining” of the famed pizza joint from the Scott Cawthon-created franchise, the experience will give visiting fans a chance to dine as if they’re actually in the Five Nights world. Visitors will also be able to play arcade games, take in some animatronic shows featuring Freddy and the Fazbear Band, visit Foxy’s Pirate Cove, and participate in immersive survival-horror experiences. Complex has reached out to American Dream reps for comment. This story may be updated.