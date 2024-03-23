Pizza Lovers Endorse Little Caesars' New 'Crazy Puffs' Item

Pizza lovers are digging Little Caesars' Crazy Puffs, a bite-sized menu item the Detroit chain launched earlier this month.

Described by Little Caesars as "bite-sized pockets of pizza perfection," the Crazy Puffs are wrapped in a handheld crust and are available in pepperoni and plain cheese versions. A four-pack of Crazy Puffs, which hit Little Caesars nationwide on March 11, starts at $3.99.

"We know our customers live busy lives," Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer of Little Caesars, said in a press release. "That's why we created Crazy Puffs: to deliver the iconic Little Caesars experience in a handheld format perfect for anyone on the go. Whether you're conquering errands, cheering on your team, or need a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, Crazy Puffs are your delicious answer."