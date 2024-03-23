Pizza Lovers Endorse Little Caesars' New 'Crazy Puffs' Item

Pizza lovers are digging Little Caesars' Crazy Puffs, a bite-sized menu item the Detroit chain launched earlier this month.
Described by Little Caesars as "bite-sized pockets of pizza perfection," the Crazy Puffs are wrapped in a handheld crust and are available in pepperoni and plain cheese versions. A four-pack of Crazy Puffs, which hit Little Caesars nationwide on March 11, starts at $3.99.
"We know our customers live busy lives," Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer of Little Caesars, said in a press release. "That's why we created Crazy Puffs: to deliver the iconic Little Caesars experience in a handheld format perfect for anyone on the go. Whether you're conquering errands, cheering on your team, or need a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, Crazy Puffs are your delicious answer."
Little Caesars isn't the first pizza chain to drop a bite-sized item, as the Detroit company follows in the footsteps of similar releases courtesy of national brands such as Papa Johns and Pizza Hut.
According to food connoisseurs on social media, the Crazy Puffs are already a hit, with some people calling the item their favorite on the Little Caesars menu.
Scroll down to check out some of the best reactions on X to Little Caesars' Crazy Puffs.