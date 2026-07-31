Latest Stories
Pizza Hut Turns to ’90s Nostalgia Amid AI Push and Pending $2.7B Sale
From BOOK IT! nostalgia to $3 Personal Pans, here’s how Pizza Hut is reviving its glory days amid a pending $2.7 billion sale.
Inside Pizza Hut’s $2.7B Deal With LongRange Capital and Yum China
What LongRange Capital and Yum China plan for Pizza Hut as the struggling icon bets on tech, turnarounds and a fresh start.
Pizza Hut Sale Talks Heat Up as Yum! Brands Courts LongRange Capital as a Potential Buyer
From shuttered stores to a $100 million AI lawsuit, here’s why investors think now is the moment to sell Pizza Hut off to LongRange Capital.
Pizza Hut Bets on 1980s Nostalgia to Survive $100M AI Lawsuit
Why TikTok is obsessed with Pizza Hut’s throwback restaurants—and how a nostalgic makeover became the company’s answer to an AI disaster and sinking sales.
Franchisee Says Pizza Hut’s AI Wrecked Deliveries and Cost $100M
Franchise giant Chaac Pizza says Pizza Hut’s Dragontail AI wrecked delivery times, tanked sales, and scared off customers in key markets.
Frankie Muniz Says He Almost Ditched ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ for a Pizza Hut Commercial
Muniz reveals how a rushed, angry audition — and a near-miss with a Pizza Hut gig — helped create one of TV’s most iconic kid geniuses.
Pizza Lovers Endorse Little Caesars' New 'Crazy Puffs' Item
People are professing their love for the new bite-size item online.
Pizza Hut Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Pie Ever
Pizza Hut has earned the Guinness Book of World Records title for "World's Largest Pizza" after making an enormous pie on Jan. 18 in California
Run to Complexland 3.0 to Win NFTs and Pizza Hut for a Year
Attendees of ComplexLand 3.0 will be able to score exclusive merch from beloved brands and enter to win free NFTs and Pizza Hut pizza for an entire year.
Pizza Hut Introduces Beyond Meat to Its Menu in Canada
After introducing plant-based options in the U.S., the pizza chain is adding plant-based protein options to its menu in the Greater Toronto Area and Edmonton.
Nearly 300 Pizza Huts Will Close Down After Major Franchisee Declares Bankruptcy
As a result of their biggest franchisee declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Pizza Hut will be closing about 300 of their restaurants across the U.S.
Pizza Hut’s Largest U.S. Franchisee and Owner of Over 1,200 Locations Has Filed for Bankruptcy
NPC International, the largest Pizza Hut franchisee in the United States and owner of nearly 400 Wendy’s restaurants, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Pizza Hut Says It's Closing Hundreds of Restaurants in the U.S.
Pizza Hut will shift their focus to their delivery and carryout operations.
Peyton Manning Sold His 31 Papa John’s Franchises Days Before NFL Dropped Them As Sponsor
This is after Peyton Manning literally kissed Papa John's CEO after he won the Super Bowl two years ago.
Pizza Hut Steps in to Replace Papa John's as NFL Sponsor
Out with the old, in with the new.
White Supremacists Just Declared Papa John’s the ‘Official Pizza of the Alt-Right’
Better pizza. Better ingredients. Worst week ever?
Pizza Hut Takes a Dig at Papa John's Over NFL Protest Complaints
Papa John's may have noticed declined sales, but Pizza Hut is doing just fine, apparently.
Couple Who Had Sex in Domino’s Says Their Next Stop Is Pizza Hut
What do you do after you f*ck in Domino's? You take your talents to Pizza Hut, that's what.