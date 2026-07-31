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Latest Stories

Pizza Hut Throws One Last Throwback Hurrah Amid Private Equity Sale
Life

Pizza Hut Turns to ’90s Nostalgia Amid AI Push and Pending $2.7B Sale

From BOOK IT! nostalgia to $3 Personal Pans, here’s how Pizza Hut is reviving its glory days amid a pending $2.7 billion sale.

Bernadette Giacomazzo21 days ago
Pizza Hut Sold to LongRange Capital for $2.7B
Life

Inside Pizza Hut’s $2.7B Deal With LongRange Capital and Yum China

What LongRange Capital and Yum China plan for Pizza Hut as the struggling icon bets on tech, turnarounds and a fresh start.

Bernadette Giacomazzo49 days ago
Will Pizza Hut Go Private Equity Yum! Brands in Talks to Sell to LongRange Capital
Life

Pizza Hut Sale Talks Heat Up as Yum! Brands Courts LongRange Capital as a Potential Buyer

From shuttered stores to a $100 million AI lawsuit, here’s why investors think now is the moment to sell Pizza Hut off to LongRange Capital.

Bernadette Giacomazzo66 days ago
Pizza Hut is 'Going Retro' to Save the Company Amid $100M AI Lawsuit
Life

Pizza Hut Bets on 1980s Nostalgia to Survive $100M AI Lawsuit

Why TikTok is obsessed with Pizza Hut’s throwback restaurants—and how a nostalgic makeover became the company’s answer to an AI disaster and sinking sales.

Bernadette Giacomazzo76 days ago
Pizza Hut Hit with $100M Lawsuit from Franchisee Over Faulty AI Adoption
Life

Franchisee Says Pizza Hut’s AI Wrecked Deliveries and Cost $100M

Franchise giant Chaac Pizza says Pizza Hut’s Dragontail AI wrecked delivery times, tanked sales, and scared off customers in key markets.

Bernadette Giacomazzo78 days ago
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Frankie Muniz Almost Skipped 'Malcolm in the Middle' Audition for a Pizza Hut Commercial
Pop Culture

Frankie Muniz Says He Almost Ditched ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ for a Pizza Hut Commercial

Muniz reveals how a rushed, angry audition — and a near-miss with a Pizza Hut gig — helped create one of TV’s most iconic kid geniuses.

Bernadette Giacomazzo123 days ago
Sign of Little Caesars with logo on the left, partially torn poster on the right
Life

Pizza Lovers Endorse Little Caesars' New 'Crazy Puffs' Item

People are professing their love for the new bite-size item online.

Brad Callas864 days ago
Pizza Hut sets record for world's biggest pizza
Life

Pizza Hut Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Pie Ever

Pizza Hut has earned the Guinness Book of World Records title for "World's Largest Pizza" after making an enormous pie on Jan. 18 in California

Brad Callas1289 days ago
Pizza Hut ComplexLand End of World Pizza
Pop Culture

Run to Complexland 3.0 to Win NFTs and Pizza Hut for a Year

Attendees of ComplexLand 3.0 will be able to score exclusive merch from beloved brands and enter to win free NFTs and Pizza Hut pizza for an entire year.

Brandon Constantine1534 days ago
pizza-hut-beyond-meat
Life

Pizza Hut Introduces Beyond Meat to Its Menu in Canada

After introducing plant-based options in the U.S., the pizza chain is adding plant-based protein options to its menu in the Greater Toronto Area and Edmonton.

Complex Canada1905 days ago
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Pizza Hut
Life

Nearly 300 Pizza Huts Will Close Down After Major Franchisee Declares Bankruptcy

As a result of their biggest franchisee declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Pizza Hut will be closing about 300 of their restaurants across the U.S.

Gavin Evans2177 days ago
American restaurant chain Pizza Hut logo seen in Gothenburg.
Life

Pizza Hut’s Largest U.S. Franchisee and Owner of Over 1,200 Locations Has Filed for Bankruptcy

NPC International, the largest Pizza Hut franchisee in the United States and owner of nearly 400 Wendy’s restaurants, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Jose Martinez2225 days ago
Pizza Hut in Clarkson, Washington.
Life

Pizza Hut Says It's Closing Hundreds of Restaurants in the U.S.

Pizza Hut will shift their focus to their delivery and carryout operations.

Jose Martinez2554 days ago
Peyton Manning
Sports

Peyton Manning Sold His 31 Papa John’s Franchises Days Before NFL Dropped Them As Sponsor

This is after Peyton Manning literally kissed Papa John's CEO after he won the Super Bowl two years ago.

juliarp3072 days ago
A branch of Pizza Hut is pictured.
Sports

Pizza Hut Steps in to Replace Papa John's as NFL Sponsor

Out with the old, in with the new.

Sajae Elder3079 days ago
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Pizza Hut
Life

Pizza Hut Takes a Dig at Papa John's Over NFL Protest Complaints

Papa John's may have noticed declined sales, but Pizza Hut is doing just fine, apparently.

juliarp3197 days ago
Daniella Hirst and Craig Smith
Life

Couple Who Had Sex in Domino’s Says Their Next Stop Is Pizza Hut

What do you do after you f*ck in Domino's? You take your talents to Pizza Hut, that's what.

Khal3444 days ago

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