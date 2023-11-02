DiGiorno Unleashes Thanksgiving Pizza Topped With Traditional Sides

DiGiorno wants its customers to enjoy Thanksgiving à la pizza.
The frozen pizza company has revealed its newest creation: the DiGiorno Thanksgiving Pizza, topped by many of the holiday’s traditional side dishes. The concoction includes classic turkey, a gravy sauce, diced sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, a crispy onion topping, and a Detroit-style crust.
"From Friendsgiving parties to Turkey Day tables, we're thrilled to provide a bold new way to appreciate the traditional Thanksgiving spread," Kimberly Holowiak, the senior brand manager for DiGiorno, said in a statement. "Our passion is pizza, and we are always looking for unique ways to infuse the fresh-baked taste of DiGiorno into moments of celebration – even the most traditional holiday dinners."
DiGiorno’s Thanksgiving pizza is a limited release that can be purchased online from Nov. 1 to Nov. 22, though it seemed like the first round of pizza already sold out this week.
In other pizza-related news, earlier this summer, Lil Yachty joked that he would sell Drake’s half-eaten slice of pizza for some quick cash. “Selling this drake bit slice of pizza for 500k,” Boat wrote on InstagramDiGiorno alongside a photo of the pizza slice, which was partially eaten.