DiGiorno Unleashes Thanksgiving Pizza Topped With Traditional Sides

"From Friendsgiving parties to Turkey Day tables, we're thrilled to provide a bold new way to appreciate the traditional Thanksgiving spread," Kimberly Holowiak, the senior brand manager for DiGiorno, said in a statement. "Our passion is pizza, and we are always looking for unique ways to infuse the fresh-baked taste of DiGiorno into moments of celebration – even the most traditional holiday dinners."

DiGiorno’s Thanksgiving pizza is a limited release that can be purchased online from Nov. 1 to Nov. 22, though it seemed like the first round of pizza already sold out this week.