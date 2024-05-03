Kendrick Lamar Names Drop Another Restaurant on New Drake Diss "6:16 in LA"

Kendrick Lamar's foot is on the gas.

On Friday, Kung Fu Kenny fired back at Drake again with the diss track, “6:16 In LA.”

Like on “Euphoria,” where Kenny name drops the Toronto restaurant New Ho King, he mentions another eatery, this time Brooklyn-based pizzeria Lucali—a spot known to draw celebrity patrons like Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

“My visa, passport tatted, I show up in Ibiza / Lucali's dwellings in Brooklyn just to book me some pizza / Who could reach us? Only God could teleport this type of freedom.”

According to Genius, the nod to Lucali appears to be a response to Drizzy’s “Taylor Made Freestyle,” where he raps, “Dot, I know you're in that NY apartment, you strugglin' right now, I know it / In the notepad doing lyrical gymnastics, my boy.”

Drake’s lyrics are a reference to the $8.6 million penthouse K.Dot purchased in Brooklyn last fall, with the 6 God attempting to alienate Lamar from his native Compton and emphasize his extravagant lifestyle.

By namedropping Lucali, Kendrick reveals that he was in New York only to buy some pizza from the well-known restaurant, which Drake has also frequented, per Genius.

The lines surrounding the Lucali mention are acknowledgments of Lamar's frequent travel, his passport "tatted"—and the idea that his life is so private, only God knows the particulars.

"6:16 In LA" follows Lamar's first diss track from earlier this week, "euphoria," a response to Drake's "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle."