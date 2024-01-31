Kid Cudi Rings in 40th Birthday With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Clipse

Kid Cudi rang in his 40th birthday this week with some help from the pizza-loving quartet of Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey.
Footage shared by BNYX on Tuesday showed the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles taking the stage to the sounds of Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday," with the Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert producer telling fans he "lost it" when they came out.
"Yo [Kid Cudi's] birthday party was really different," BNYX said.
It's an excellent time to be a Turtles aficionado. Last year, the franchise received a major boost with the release of the well-reviewed Mutant Mayhem film, currently streaming on Paramount+. Next up is a new Turtles title from Outright Games, due this year.
Clipse also took the stage at Tuesday's birthday bash, with video shared widely on social media showing Pusha T and No Malice performing their recently-remixed-by-Lola-Brooke classic "Grindin'" and their 2002 Birdman collab "What Happened to That Boy," all while Cudi and Jaden Smith danced near the front of the stage.
Cudi’s latest full-length Insano arrived earlier this month after being pushed back from its original 2023 release date. The two-time Grammy winner also penned a forthcoming memoir, tentatively titled CUDI, giving fans an intimate look at the "beautiful ride" he's been on in his life so far.
"I know this book will inspire you to live your life to the fullest every chance you get," Cudi recently said teasing the book.