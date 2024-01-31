Kid Cudi Rings in 40th Birthday With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Clipse

Kid Cudi rang in his 40th birthday this week with some help from the pizza-loving quartet of Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey.

Footage shared by BNYX on Tuesday showed the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles taking the stage to the sounds of Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday," with the Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert producer telling fans he "lost it" when they came out.

"Yo [Kid Cudi's] birthday party was really different," BNYX said.