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Charli xcx Has an Idea on How to Deal With Peppa Pig After Swine's Clairo Shade: 'Let's F*ck Her Up'
PinkPantheress also jumped to Clairo's defense after the anthropomorphic swine's peculiar remark.
Tank Slams Pitchfork for Giving Chris Brown’s New Album 1.3 Out of 10, Calling it 'Piece of Sh*t'
The R&B singer accused critics of disguising hate as opinion.
Dijon Calls on Music Critics to 'Go Harder' in Their Reviews: 'Be Less Kind'
Fittingly, the 'Baby' artist made his remarks in an interview with 'Pitchfork.'
Mariah Carey Says the Grammys, Both the Show and the Award, Are ‘Overrated’
It's not the first time Mariah Carey has thrown shade at the Grammys.
Lil Uzi Vert Thinks BBLs Are ‘Lit’ and 'Get a Lot of Hate'
The rapper says that men who judge BBLs are ones who don't get "BBL girls."
Halsey Faces Backlash After Calling Out Music Critic for Negative Review
Pitchfork rated Halsey's new album "The Great Impersonator" a 4.8 out of 10.
Kid Cudi Says 'Man on the Moon' Album ‘Was the One That Changed Hip Hop Forever'
Cudi took to social media to talk about 'Man on the Moon: The End of Day' when fans on Twitter pointed out the low score it received from Pitchfork.
Peppa Pig Account Trolls Kanye West Over 'Donda' Review Rating
'Donda' has everyone chiming in on Kanye West's latest moves, even the lead character of 'Peppa Pig,' a British animated series for preschoolers.
Halsey Deletes Tweet Mistakenly Asking for One World Trade Center to 'Collapse': 'Clearly a Misunderstanding'
Halsey wrote the tweet after a middling review of her new album 'Manic.'
Swifties Go at Charli XCX for Saying Touring With Taylor Swift Was Like ‘Waving to 5-Year-Olds’
XCX compared opening for Taylor Swift vs. her own shows and angered Swift fans.
Nav Clarifies His Comments About Getting No Love From Paparazzi
"I feel like they twisted my words a little bit," Nav said.
Tory Lanez Addresses His Beefs With Don Q, Joyner Lucas, Dream Doll, and Royce Da 5'9"
Tory Lanez brought clarity to all his beefs in an new interview.
Riz Ahmed: 'My Goal Is for Eminem to Do a Diss Track About Me'
Riz Ahmed tells Pitchfork that "Eminem in 2018 is underrated" and "he's still one of the greatest of all time."
Nicki Minaj's Winners and Losers on 'Queen Radio' Episode 5
From Travis Scott's manager to the Iron Lady, here's who is in (and out) of favor with the Queen.
Lyor Cohen Describes What He Was Thinking During That Kanye West MAGA Photo
“I don’t love his politics but I was really impressed with the music.”
Lauryn Hill, DRAM, Earl Sweatshirt, and More Round Out Final Pitchfork Festival Lineup
The 2018 Pitchfork Music Festival introduces gender-equal lineup with Lauryn Hill, Tame Impala, DRAM, Noname, Syd, and more.
Watch Jeremih Take a Tumble at Pitchfork Festival and Recover Like a Champ
Jeremih had a little mishap at Pitchfork Festival, but he recovered like a champ.
FKA twigs, Miguel, Carly Rae Jepsen, and More to Perform at the 2016 Pitchfork Music Festival
Jeremih, Anderson .Paak, Blood Orange, Shamir, and Beach House are also set to perform.