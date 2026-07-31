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Charli XCX in a red lace dress poses beside a person in a Peppa Pig costume at an event.
Music

Charli xcx Has an Idea on How to Deal With Peppa Pig After Swine's Clairo Shade: 'Let's F*ck Her Up'

PinkPantheress also jumped to Clairo's defense after the anthropomorphic swine's peculiar remark.

Trace William Cowen28 days ago
Tank on the left is wearing a sparkling black jacket, and Chris Brown on the right is in a pink cardigan and cap.
Music

Tank Slams Pitchfork for Giving Chris Brown’s New Album 1.3 Out of 10, Calling it 'Piece of Sh*t'

The R&B singer accused critics of disguising hate as opinion.

Mark Elibert84 days ago
Dijon wearing a plaid scarf and cap sings into a microphone on a dimly lit stage, surrounded by musicians and instruments.
Music

Dijon Calls on Music Critics to 'Go Harder' in Their Reviews: 'Be Less Kind'

Fittingly, the 'Baby' artist made his remarks in an interview with 'Pitchfork.'

Trace William Cowen240 days ago
Mariah Carey performs live on stage during Brighton Pride 2025: Pride In The Park at Preston Park on August 02, 2025 in Brighton, England.
Music

Mariah Carey Says the Grammys, Both the Show and the Award, Are ‘Overrated’

It's not the first time Mariah Carey has thrown shade at the Grammys.

Kris Seavers352 days ago
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Uzi Vert performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California.
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Thinks BBLs Are ‘Lit’ and 'Get a Lot of Hate'

The rapper says that men who judge BBLs are ones who don't get "BBL girls."

Jaelani Turner-Williams583 days ago
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Halsey wears a light blue blazer and green plaid tie with red pixie haircut and blue eyeshadow on a red carpet.
Music

Halsey Faces Backlash After Calling Out Music Critic for Negative Review

Pitchfork rated Halsey's new album "The Great Impersonator" a 4.8 out of 10.

tara mahadevan643 days ago
Kid Cudi
Music

Kid Cudi Says 'Man on the Moon' Album ‘Was the One That Changed Hip Hop Forever'

Cudi took to social media to talk about 'Man on the Moon: The End of Day' when fans on Twitter pointed out the low score it received from Pitchfork.

Jordan Rose1765 days ago
Peppa v Kanye
Music

Peppa Pig Account Trolls Kanye West Over 'Donda' Review Rating

'Donda' has everyone chiming in on Kanye West's latest moves, even the lead character of 'Peppa Pig,' a British animated series for preschoolers.

Xavier Hamilton1798 days ago
halsey
Music

Halsey Deletes Tweet Mistakenly Asking for One World Trade Center to 'Collapse': 'Clearly a Misunderstanding'

Halsey wrote the tweet after a middling review of her new album 'Manic.'

tara mahadevan2386 days ago
taylor swift charli xcx
Music

Swifties Go at Charli XCX for Saying Touring With Taylor Swift Was Like ‘Waving to 5-Year-Olds’

XCX compared opening for Taylor Swift vs. her own shows and angered Swift fans.

Alex Galbraith2556 days ago
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Nav
Music

Nav Clarifies His Comments About Getting No Love From Paparazzi

"I feel like they twisted my words a little bit," Nav said.

Joshua Espinoza2650 days ago
Tory Lanez performs at V103 Winterfest at State Farm Arena
Music

Tory Lanez Addresses His Beefs With Don Q, Joyner Lucas, Dream Doll, and Royce Da 5'9"

Tory Lanez brought clarity to all his beefs in an new interview.

Xavier Hamilton2737 days ago
Riz Ahmed
Music

Riz Ahmed: 'My Goal Is for Eminem to Do a Diss Track About Me'

Riz Ahmed tells Pitchfork that "Eminem in 2018 is underrated" and "he's still one of the greatest of all time."

Joe Price2830 days ago
nicki at highline
Music

Nicki Minaj's Winners and Losers on 'Queen Radio' Episode 5

From Travis Scott's manager to the Iron Lady, here's who is in (and out) of favor with the Queen.

Shawn Setaro2904 days ago
Lyor Cohen
Music

Lyor Cohen Describes What He Was Thinking During That Kanye West MAGA Photo

“I don’t love his politics but I was really impressed with the music.”

juliarp3002 days ago
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ms lauryn hill
Music

Lauryn Hill, DRAM, Earl Sweatshirt, and More Round Out Final Pitchfork Festival Lineup

The 2018 Pitchfork Music Festival introduces gender-equal lineup with Lauryn Hill, Tame Impala, DRAM, Noname, Syd, and more.

Victoria L. Johnson3067 days ago
Music

Watch Jeremih Take a Tumble at Pitchfork Festival and Recover Like a Champ

Jeremih had a little mishap at Pitchfork Festival, but he recovered like a champ.

Chris Mench3670 days ago
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Music

FKA twigs, Miguel, Carly Rae Jepsen, and More to Perform at the 2016 Pitchfork Music Festival

Jeremih, Anderson .Paak, Blood Orange, Shamir, and Beach House are also set to perform.

jessielmorris3820 days ago

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