Pitch Perfect 2

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Music

Here's Hailee Steinfeld's New Video for "Love Myself"

The singer's new single is the ode to masturbation you never knew you needed.

jessielmorris4009 days ago
Pop Culture

'Pitch Perfect 3' Is on the Way

Reports say that "Pitch Perfect 3" is in development, but which pitches are coming back?

Christopher Spata4074 days ago
Sports

LeBron James Gives Review of "Pitch Perfect 2," Says He Loves Fat Amy

LeBron James expresses his love for Rebel Wilson's character, Fat Amy, as well as the film "Pitch Perfect 2."

Jose Martinez4081 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Tomorrowland' Beats 'Pitch Perfect 2' at Box Office

"Tomorrowland" debuted in the No. 1 spot at the box office to knock "Pitch Perfect 2" off the throne.

Christopher Spata4091 days ago
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Pop Culture

Anna Kendrick Plays a Round of Russian Roulette With Jimmy Fallon And Some Eggs

Anna Kendrick goes brain to brain with Jimmy Fallon in a game of Egg Russian Roulette.

Trace William Cowen4102 days ago
Pop Culture

Rebel Wilson Wants to Do a Bette Midler Biopic

Would it include 'Rochelle, Rochelle'?

nancy-stiles4106 days ago
Pop Culture

Here Are 8 New 'Pitch Perfect 2' Clips

Bumper's back!

nancy-stiles4113 days ago
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Pop Culture

Anna Kendrick Is Releasing A Collection Of Autobiographical Essays

Touchstone announced Thursday that Anna Kendrick will release an essay collection.

Trace William Cowen4128 days ago
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Pop Culture

New 'Pitch Perfect 2' Clip Debuts During MTV Movie Awards

A new "Pitch Perfect 2" clip debuted during the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday.

Trace William Cowen4133 days ago
Pop Culture

Rebel Wilson Says 'Pitch Perfect 3' is Already in the Works

What about Anna Kendrick?

nancy-stiles4134 days ago
Pop Culture

Pitches Take on the World in New "Pitch Perfect 2" Trailer

The first trailer, reminded us of their greatness. The second trailer humiliates them.

BrianFormo4194 days ago
Pop Culture

"Pitch Perfect 2" Super Bowl Ad Features Pitches and (Green Bay) Packers

They probably would rather have played in the Super Bowl.

BrianFormo4203 days ago
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Pop Culture

Obviously, “Pitch Perfect” Was Actually About 9/11. Wait, What?

Was "Pitch Perfect" actually just a movie "about, and in protest against, 9/11?” At least one person thinks so.

Doug Sibor4271 days ago
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Sports

Clay Matthews, Green Bay Packers Teammates Will Make Hollywood Debut in Pitch Perfect 2

Watch Clay Matthews and his Packer teammates shine in the trailer for Pitch Perfect 2.

Adam Silvers4276 days ago
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Pop Culture

Aca-OMFG, the "Pitch Perfect 2" Trailer Is Here

Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, and the rest of the Barden Bellas are back and—BRB, can't breathe.

Tara Aquino4276 days ago

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