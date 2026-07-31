Latest Stories
Here's Hailee Steinfeld's New Video for "Love Myself"
The singer's new single is the ode to masturbation you never knew you needed.
'Pitch Perfect 3' Is on the Way
Reports say that "Pitch Perfect 3" is in development, but which pitches are coming back?
LeBron James Gives Review of "Pitch Perfect 2," Says He Loves Fat Amy
LeBron James expresses his love for Rebel Wilson's character, Fat Amy, as well as the film "Pitch Perfect 2."
'Tomorrowland' Beats 'Pitch Perfect 2' at Box Office
"Tomorrowland" debuted in the No. 1 spot at the box office to knock "Pitch Perfect 2" off the throne.
'Pitch Perfect 2' Tops 'Mad Max: Fury Road' at the Box Office
Aca-scuse me?
Anna Kendrick Plays a Round of Russian Roulette With Jimmy Fallon And Some Eggs
Anna Kendrick goes brain to brain with Jimmy Fallon in a game of Egg Russian Roulette.
Rebel Wilson Wants to Do a Bette Midler Biopic
Would it include 'Rochelle, Rochelle'?
Exclusive Video: The Making of 'Pitch Perfect 2's' Epic Finale
The Barden Bellas are back.
Anna Kendrick Is Releasing A Collection Of Autobiographical Essays
Touchstone announced Thursday that Anna Kendrick will release an essay collection.
New 'Pitch Perfect 2' Clip Debuts During MTV Movie Awards
A new "Pitch Perfect 2" clip debuted during the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday.
Rebel Wilson Says 'Pitch Perfect 3' is Already in the Works
What about Anna Kendrick?
Pitches Take on the World in New "Pitch Perfect 2" Trailer
The first trailer, reminded us of their greatness. The second trailer humiliates them.
"Pitch Perfect 2" Super Bowl Ad Features Pitches and (Green Bay) Packers
They probably would rather have played in the Super Bowl.
Obviously, “Pitch Perfect” Was Actually About 9/11. Wait, What?
Was "Pitch Perfect" actually just a movie "about, and in protest against, 9/11?” At least one person thinks so.
Clay Matthews, Green Bay Packers Teammates Will Make Hollywood Debut in Pitch Perfect 2
Watch Clay Matthews and his Packer teammates shine in the trailer for Pitch Perfect 2.
Aca-OMFG, the "Pitch Perfect 2" Trailer Is Here
Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, and the rest of the Barden Bellas are back and—BRB, can't breathe.