Charli xcx Has an Idea on How to Deal With Peppa Pig After Swine's Clairo Shade: 'Let's F*ck Her Up'

It would appear that a great deal of bacon is being consumed in homes across the world in response to Peppa Pig’s peculiar claim of “I don’t know her” when asked about Clairo in a recent interview. Charli xcx, meanwhile, has something else in mind. As you may have already seen, thus sending you into an unquellable rage, Peppa Pig made an appearance on Pitchfork’s Over/Under series this week, resulting in the anthropomorphic swine expressing enthusiasm for PinkPantheress and a lack thereof for Clairo. “I don’t know her,” the animated piglet proclaimed when asked about the latter.

Expectedly, the blowback was swift. PinkPantheress, despite receiving praise from the petulant pig in question, jumped to Clairo’s defense with a reminder that “ain’t shit sweet” until some “respect” is put on her peer’s name.

But it was Charli’s reaction, as shared by Clairo herself, that presents us with the most headlineable option here.

“Let’s fuck her up,” Charli texted Clairo after news of Peppa’s pissiness broke, per a screenshot shared to X by the Charm artist on Tuesday (July 7).

Complex has reached out to reps for Peppa Pig for comment. Yes, really. This isn’t the first time the hoofed mammal has been caught in an artist’s sights. Lest we forget, Cardi B once told Peppa to “count your fuckin’ days.”

As for Charli, her surely excellent new album, and second full-length of 2026, is out later this month. Music, Fashion, Film—featuring lead single “Rock Music,” one of the best tracks of the year—lands July 24. The album will not, presumably, feature Peppa Pig. Videodrome director David Cronenberg, however, is confirmed to be in the mix, ensuring we will all indeed be having a Cronenberg Summer.