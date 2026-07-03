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Trey Murphy III dribbles the ball up the court during the New Orleans Pelicans-Phoenix Suns game in March 2026.
Bets

NBA Trade Rumors: Trey Murphy III to Celtics, Warriors, or Pistons?

The New Orleans Pelicans have set a high price for their 3-and-D specialist but Boston, Golden State, and Detroit could potentially bite.

Matt Burke17 days ago
No, the Pelicans are Not Interested in Ja Morant
Sports

No, the Pelicans Aren't Pursuing Ja Morant

After weeks of Ja Morant-to-New Orleans chatter, the Pelicans are reportedly sticking with Jeremiah Fears and focusing on draft capital instead.

Bernadette Giacomazzo24 days ago
Zion Williamson sulks after the New Orleans Pelicans loss to the Miami Heat in February 2026.
Bets

NBA Trade Rumors: Zion Williamson to Bulls, Celtics, Or Suns?

Joe Dumars is poised to make some big moves in New Orleans this summer. Could Zion be on the move?

Matt Burke24 days ago
Pelicans Hiring Jamahl Mosley as Head Coach Following Magic Firing
Sports

Pelicans Hire Jamahl Mosley as Next Head Coach

After a brutal 26–56 season, New Orleans is betting a five-year deal and its Zion-led core on Mosley’s player development and defensive identity.

Bernadette Giacomazzo60 days ago
Stephen A. Smith in a blue suit and black tie stands in front of a blue SiriusXM backdrop.
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Clashes With Pelicans Over Zion Williamson Criticism: 'Y'all Are Horrible'

Smith’s comments on Zion’s weight, discipline, and organizational leaks triggered a viral exchange with New Orleans’ official account.

Mark Elibert135 days ago
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(L-R) Jordan Poole and Draymond Green.
Sports

Jordan Poole Gives Honest Answer After Kid Asks Him About Draymond Green Punch

The former teammates famously got into a punch-up during a Golden State Warriors practice in 2022.

tara mahadevan175 days ago
NBA Stars Jose Alvarado and Mark Williams Ejected Following On-Court Fistfight
Sports

NBA Stars Jose Alvarado and Mark Williams Ejected Following On-Court Fistfight

The basketball brawl happened during the Pelicans-Suns game, which the Suns ultimately won.

Bernadette Giacomazzo201 days ago
(L-R) Jeff Teague and Zion Williamson.
Sports

Jeff Teague Calls Out Zion Williamson's 'Dumb as Hell' Press Conference

The former NBA player has let it be known that he was less than impressed with Williamson's weight loss revelation.

Joe Price295 days ago
(L-R) Moriah Mills and Zion Williamson
Sports

Moriah Mills Reportedly Contacted Tony Buzbee About Filing Lawsuit Against Zion Williamson

The model and influencer is said to have hired the controversial attorney, whose previous clients include two who sued Jay-Z and Shannon Sharpe.

Jaelani Turner-Williams412 days ago
Zion Williamson
Sports

Zion Williamson Denies Accusations of Rape, Abuse Made in New Lawsuit

His lawyer says the allegations are a cash grab.

Trey Alston413 days ago
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Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during 2025 NBA Draft Lottery.
Sports

Zion Williamson Accused of Rape and Abusive Behavior in New Lawsuit

The lawsuit also accuses the 24-year-old Pelicans star of "abusive, controlling, and threatening behavior."

Joe Price413 days ago
A basketball player wearing a Hawks jersey with the number 5 smiles on the court.
Sports

Atlanta Hawks' Dyson Daniels Says New Orleans Pelicans Are 'Cursed'

Daniels played with the Pelicans for two seasons before he was traded to the Hawks.

Mark Elibert581 days ago
A basketball player in a New Orleans jersey on the court, looking to the side.
Sports

Zion Williamson Debuts His Insane New Back Tattoo

Williamson has only played in six games this season.

Mark Elibert602 days ago
Sports

Master P Believes Hometown Pelicans Would Win NBA Title if He Was on Coaching Staff

Master P appeared in exhibition games with the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors in the 1990s.

Brad Callas794 days ago
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Sports

Moriah Mills Laughs at Zion Williamson's Injury, Says He'll 'Never Beat' LeBron James

Mills enjoyed laughing at Williams suffering a leg injury prior to the New Orleans Pelicans losing to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Jaelani Turner-Williams821 days ago
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Roasts Zion Williamson Over Weight Concerns: 'He'll Eat the Table'

Stephen A. Smith made the comments on his show, stating he has a thing for buffets.

Brad Callas948 days ago

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