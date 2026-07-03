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An OnlyFans model recently accused ZIon Williamson of fathering her child.Peter A. Berry
Joel Embiid was busy on Twitter Tuesday, posting a series of cryptic tweets after the Portland Trail Blazers traded CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans.tara mahadevan
While free agency isn't over yet, the dust has settled enough to hand out winners and losers around the league. Where do the Lakers stand after their moves?Adam Caparell
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Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes Reportedly Arrested and Hospitalized After Altercation With Cops (UPDATE)
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was arrested and hospitalized on Wednesday after getting into an altercation with several police officers.Jordan Rose