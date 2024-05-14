Master P Believes Hometown Pelicans Would Win NBA Title if He Was on Coaching Staff

Master P believes his hometown New Orleans Pelicans would win the NBA championship if he was on the team's coaching staff.

In a conversation with TMZ Sports, the No Limit Records boss endorsed himself as a potential coach for the Pelicans, who earlier this month were swept out of the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"I think we got a great team, I just think that maybe we got to wait a couple more years," he said, adding, "Y'all need to put me on the coaching staff next year, and we gon' win the whole thing."