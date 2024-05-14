Master P Believes Hometown Pelicans Would Win NBA Title if He Was on Coaching Staff

Master P believes his hometown New Orleans Pelicans would win the NBA championship if he was on the team's coaching staff.
In a conversation with TMZ Sports, the No Limit Records boss endorsed himself as a potential coach for the Pelicans, who earlier this month were swept out of the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
"I think we got a great team, I just think that maybe we got to wait a couple more years," he said, adding, "Y'all need to put me on the coaching staff next year, and we gon' win the whole thing."
This isn't the first time Master P has made his case to be the Pelicans' coach. It's worth noting the 54-year-old has had coaching experience at the AAU level, as well as a brief playing career in the NBA, where he appeared in exhibition games with the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors in the 1990s.
While chatting with TMZ in June 2021, the "Make 'Em Say Uhh!" artist explained why the Pelicans should give him a shot as coach.
"The NBA is entertainment, I think it's time for me to be the first hip-hop coach," Miller said. "I played in the NBA, I done coached a lot of great players that are in the league. I done took my sons from being high school athletes to maybe they'll be the next future big-time pro athletes."