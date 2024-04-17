Moriah Mills Laughs at Zion Williamson's Injury, Says He'll 'Never Beat' Lebron James

Mills enjoyed laughing at Williams suffering a leg injury prior to the New Orleans Pelicans losing to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Apr 17, 2024
Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images
Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

Moriah Mills had a time laughing at Zion Williamson after he left Tuesday's play-in game with an injury prior to the New Orleans Pelicans losing to LeBron James and the Lakers.

The 23-year-old was seen grimacing and limping off the court after making a shot and did not return to the game.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Mills saw it fit to joke about the injury on TikTok. After an extended chuckle, the adult film star had some words for her former lover. "They don't play about me, like, that's all I'm gonna say," she said. "Honestly, you'll never beat the GOAT, you're not the GOAT. You're not LeBron James. You'll never beat LeBron James. Goodnight."

@moriahmilly

Great game #nba #zionwilliamson #pelicans now i can finally enjoy the season uno out 💪 #nba

♬ original sound - Moriah mills

Mills has shown pettiness about Williamson for well over a year, after he announced that his girlfriend is expecting a child. Despite claiming that she and Williamson were "in love," the Pelican star has never directly addressed her publicly.

With Williamson focusing on the game and his family–his daughter was born last November–Mills has still gone after his playing style on social media, even comparing it to his bedroom skills.

On Wednesday it was announced that Williamson will miss the Pelicans' must-win game against the Sacramento Kings.

ESPN Sources: Pelicans F Zion Williamson’s (left hamstring) is out for Friday’s Play-In Tournament elimination game vs. Sacramento and will be evaluated again in coming weeks. Huge blow for New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/rMc1IC2RtY

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 17, 2024
Twitter: @wojespn
Zion WilliamsonLebron JamesNBAGroupiesExesLos Angeles LakersNew Orleans Pelicans

Latest in Sports