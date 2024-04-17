Moriah Mills Laughs at Zion Williamson's Injury, Says He'll 'Never Beat' Lebron James

Moriah Mills had a time laughing at Zion Williamson after he left Tuesday's play-in game with an injury prior to the New Orleans Pelicans losing to LeBron James and the Lakers.
The 23-year-old was seen grimacing and limping off the court after making a shot and did not return to the game.
Mills saw it fit to joke about the injury on TikTok. After an extended chuckle, the adult film star had some words for her former lover. "They don't play about me, like, that's all I'm gonna say," she said. "Honestly, you'll never beat the GOAT, you're not the GOAT. You're not LeBron James. You'll never beat LeBron James. Goodnight."
Mills has shown pettiness about Williamson for well over a year, after he announced that his girlfriend is expecting a child. Despite claiming that she and Williamson were "in love," the Pelican star has never directly addressed her publicly.
With Williamson focusing on the game and his family–his daughter was born last November–Mills has still gone after his playing style on social media, even comparing it to his bedroom skills.
On Wednesday it was announced that Williamson will miss the Pelicans' must-win game against the Sacramento Kings.