Stephen A. Smith Clashes With Pelicans Over Zion Williamson Criticism: 'Y'all Are Horrible'

A heated back-and-forth unfolded this week between Stephen A. Smith and the New Orleans Pelicans after the team mocked the commentator on social media following criticism aimed at Zion Williamson. The exchange began during Tuesday’s episode of First Take, where Smith addressed Williamson’s recent remarks about criticism surrounding his conditioning and commitment to the game. Smith insisted that reports about the star forward’s struggles with weight and discipline were not fabricated. “The reality of the situation is, I say this respectfully, Zion Williamson, we’re very happy for you,” Smith said. “But nothing was made up. The information that emanated about Zion Williamson came from inside the organization.” Smith claimed that people close to Williamson had privately encouraged media members to scrutinize the former No. 1 overall pick’s behavior and habits. He alleged that Williamson’s issues with food had become a running joke among people around the team. “What was Zion’s problem? Food. Food addict,” Smith said. “Everybody in New Orleans that cooked knew about Zion Williamson.”

The comments quickly drew a response from the Pelicans’ official social media account, which posted a clip mocking Smith’s athletic ability. The video featured Smith’s own infamous commentary describing an NBA player as a “bonafide scrub” who “can’t play,” while the caption read: “Stick to solitaire Stephen.”

Smith responded later on X, warning the team that he would address the jab on television. “Pulling out stuff from a decade, two decades, three decades ago? No problem,” he wrote. “See y’all tomorrow on @FirstTake. Remember one thing: YOU ASKED FOR THIS!!!!”

He followed through on Wednesday’s show, delivering an extended rant directed at the Pelicans organization while defending his reputation in sports media. “I’m at the top of the heap in this profession, and getting paid for it,” Smith said. “And by the way, my popularity is more than anybody you got on your team outside of Zion Williamson.” Smith then turned his attention to the franchise’s history and performance, criticizing the organization’s record and relevance in the NBA. “You’re still searching for your 20th victory,” said Smith, noting that the team had struggled throughout the season. “Y’all are horrible. You’ve been horrible. Not the city, the city is wonderful. The fans are wonderful. The restaurants are wonderful. I’m talking about the organization.”