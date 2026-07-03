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Mario and Destin Conrad Join Coi LeRay at Essence Fest Coca Cola Stage
Music

Mario, Destin Conrad and Coi Leray Added to Supercharged Essence Fest 2026 Lineup

From Superdome nights to Convention Center days, see how Mario, Destin Conrad and Coi Leray add new energy to Essence Fest’s evolving lineup.

Bernadette Giacomazzo16 days ago
Teyana Taylor Talks EssenceFest Goals 'I Want It to Feel Like Home Again'
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Wants Essence Fest to 'Feel Like Home Again'

As Essence Fest’s new chief curator, Teyana Taylor reveals how she’ll restore the festival’s roots while leveling up the entire New Orleans experience.

Bernadette Giacomazzo40 days ago
Shia LaBeouf with a mustache and slicked-back hair in a tuxedo at a formal event.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Arrest Saga Ends With Probation, Lawyer Says Incident Was 'Minor Mardi Gras Bar Tussle'

LaBeouf previously spoke publicly about the incident in an interview with Andrew Callaghan.

Trace William Cowen44 days ago
Shia LaBeouf.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Hit With 3 Counts of Battery From Mardi Gras Bar Fight

The Orleans Parish DA's Office misdemeanor charges come roughly three months after the actor's arrest at R Bar on Royal Street.

Complex Staff55 days ago
Shia Labeouf with sunglasses and a mustache, wearing a white shirt and black jacket, stands in front of a crowd of photographers.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Reportedly Got Into Another Altercation Outside a New Orleans Bar

In February, the troubled actor was arrested for his involvement in an altercation in New Orleans.

Joe Price113 days ago
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Samuel L. Jackson's 'NOLA King' in Flux, Renamed 'Frisco King' and No Release Date
Pop Culture

Samuel L. Jackson’s ‘Tulsa King’ Spinoff Just Made a Major Move to Texas

Samuel L. Jackson’s Russell Lee Washington Jr. leaves New Orleans behind as the ‘Tulsa King’ spinoff shifts to Texas.

Bernadette Giacomazzo119 days ago
Shia LaBeouf in a tuxedo at a formal event, surrounded by people in similar attire.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Reportedly Granted Permission to Go to Italy for Dad's Baptism After New Orleans Arrest

LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans last month amid Mardi Gras celebrations.

Trace William Cowen128 days ago
Shia LaBeouf with short hair and a beard, wearing a colorful graphic sweater, sits on a couch with a vibrant painting in the background.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Admits Fault in Mardi Gras Incident, but Says It Wasn’t a Fight: ‘Who Gives a F*ck’

In his interview with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan, LaBeouf said he wasn't hurting anybody and then immediately backtracked.

Joe Price137 days ago
Shia LaBeouf in a tuxedo, Kid Cudi in casual wear, and Thundercat in a stylish outfit with sunglasses and gloves.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Says Kid Cudi and Thundercat Offered Help After New Orleans Mardi Gras Arrest

LaBeouf, 39, was arrested after an alleged physical altercation in February.

Trace William Cowen137 days ago
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Under Fire for Viral Video Attempt While Being 'Disrespectful' at Nobu New Orleans
Pop Culture

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Jovi Dufren Under Fire After ‘Disrespectful’ Nobu Confrontation Goes Viral

Jovi Dufren’s Wagyu dumpling dispute spirals into a messy scene, with Nobu staff claiming he was cut off, aggressive, and filming for viral attention.

Bernadette Giacomazzo137 days ago
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Shia LaBeouf poses during the "Slauson Rec" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Cries While Imagining Meeting Jesus: 'I'd Kiss His Feet, I Wouldn't Say Nothing'

He spoke about hitting rock bottom and brushed off his ongoing legal troubles.

Kris Seavers138 days ago
Shia LaBeouf
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Says Jail Was ‘Pretty Cute’ When Recounting Mardi Gras Arrest: ‘It Got Quite Intimate’

The actor was arrested for simple battery after allegedly fighting with several people during Mardi Gras festivities.

Trey Alston139 days ago
Shia Labeouf attends the "The Phoenician Scheme" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Arrested Again in New Orleans

He was taken in (again) for simple battery.

Shawn Setaro139 days ago
Shia LaBeouf.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Issued Second Arrest Warrant for Mardi Gras Altercation

The new warrant stems from an additional victim allegedly involved in the New Orleans dust-up.

Jaelani Turner-Williams139 days ago
A man with a mustache and beard stands in front of a red curtain, wearing a beige shirt.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Denied Permission to Attend Father's Baptism in Rome

LaBeouf was arrested for simple battery earlier this month.

Jade Gomez140 days ago
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Shia LaBeouf in a beige jacket and blue jeans walks on a sidewalk, with a bicycle and a building in the background.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Wears Cowboy Boots, Tells Reporter 'Don't Be Silly' in Arrival to New Orleans Court

Complex has reached out to LaBeouf's reps for comment.

Trace William Cowen141 days ago
thecampaignbook/X
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Continues New Orleans Takeover By Linking Up With Music Legend

The actor has stuck around Bourbon Street one week after his arrest on two counts of simple battery.

Jaelani Turner-Williams143 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf attend the closing night Gala screening of "Fury" during the 58th BFI London Film Festival at Odeon Leicester Square on October 19, 2014 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Seen Kissing Mystery Woman in New Orleans After Arrest

The actor was previously married to Mia Goth, whom he separated from in 2025 after nine years of marriage.

Jaelani Turner-Williams144 days ago

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