Stephen A. Smith Roasts Zion Williamson Over Weight Concerns: 'He'll Eat the Table'

Stephen A. Smith continues to rip Zion Williamson for not being in shape.

Over the weekend, the ESPN host called out Zion for looking "fat" during the New Orleans Pelicans' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the semifinal of the NBA's in-season tournament on Thursday.

"You look like you showed up to the game having just ate a buffet," he said on The Stephen A. Smith Show. "Not something from the buffet, I said the buffet. Like you ate the damn table. I wasn’t going to touch on this, because I was embarrassed for him. But then Sports Illustrated wrote about it, and the New Orleans Times-Picayune, local newspaper, wrote about it. So it’s public information. He’s fat.”