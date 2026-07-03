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The news broke overnight, immediately sending fans and players alike into a state of shock. The reported move is part of a trade also including T.J. Warren.Trace William Cowen
In arguably the most memorable “problem for problem” deadline deal ever, the Sixers went out and acquired James Harden in exchange for Ben Simmons.Adam Caparell
We’ll continue to update this list as all the consequential trades hit the timeline and answer the questions like: Who won the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade?Adam Caparell
We highlighted some of the logical, and maybe not so logical, landing spots for the more notable players who could be dealt before the Feb. 10th deadline.Adam Caparell