NBA Trades

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(L-R) Meek Mill and Jaylen Brown.
Sports

Meek Mill Reacts to Jaylen Brown's 76ers Trade: 'It Was Meant for Me and Jaylen to Meet'

The North Philly rapper celebrated Brown's blockbuster trade with a viral post welcoming the All-Star to the city.

Mark Elibert14 days ago
Split image of Jaylen Brown and Paul George.
Sports

Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown to the 76ers for Paul George and Picks

Brown joins Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia, ending weeks of speculation regarding his future in Boston.

Jose Martinez16 days ago
ORLANDO, FL - APRIL 27: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies hangs out on the court after the Orlando Magic played the Detroit Pistons in game four of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs at the Kia Center on April 27, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. The Magic defeated the Pistons 94 to 88 to take a 3-1 lead in the series. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Sports

Ja Morant Traded to Portland Trail Blazers for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray

The seven-year Memphis era comes to a close.

Abel Shifferaw18 days ago
A man in a gray plaid suit stands in an arena with yellow seats.
Sports

NBA World Reacts to Mavericks Firing GM Nico Harrison After 3–8 Start

Harrison’s firing follows a sub-par start and fallout from the Luka Dončić trade.

Mark Elibert248 days ago
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Jimmy Butler during a Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers game.
Sports

Video Shows Fan Breaking News of Jimmy Butler's Trade to the Miami Heat Bench

Kevin Love, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Tyler Herro all turned around to listen to what the fan had to say.

Joe Price526 days ago
Jimmy Butler in a Miami Heat jersey and Stephen Curry smiling in a Golden State Warriors shirt.
Sports

Jimmy Butler on Being Traded to Golden State Warriors: ‘Welcome to the Wild Wild West’

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Golden State Warriors and the Miami Heat have finalized a deal that will see Jimmy Buckets go to the Bay Area

Abel Shifferaw526 days ago
Luka Dončić, wearing a black "Mavs" jersey, smiles on a basketball court.
Sports

Luka Doncic on Being Traded From Mavs to Lakers: 'I Thought I'd Spend My Career Here'

Luka Doncic released his first official statement after the shocking trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Abel Shifferaw530 days ago
Basketball player Dwight Howard in a sleeveless black shirt, smiling during a game.
Sports

Dwight Howard on Lakers-Nets Trades: ‘LeGM Said That’s Enough, DLo’

On Sunday, it was announced that the Lakers' D'Angelo Russell and Maxwell Lewis would be traded to the Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.

Alex Ocho562 days ago
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Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors in a basketball arena, wearing his team jersey
Sports

Klay Thompson Reportedly Signs 3-Year Deal With Dallas Mavericks and Fans Don't Know How to Feel

The $50 million deal will end Klay's historic 13-season run with the Golden State Warriors.

Joe Price746 days ago
Sports

Internet Reacts to New York Knicks Trading R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for Toronto Raptors' OG Anunoby

The Knicks also received Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn while the Raptors got a 2024 second-round draft pick.

Mark Elibert929 days ago
Sports

Hornets’ Kai Jones Could Face Up to $150,000 Fine for Publicly Requesting Trade

The team announced the 2021 first-round pick would be out indefinitely due to personal reasons last month.

Jose Martinez1011 days ago
Sports

NBA Fans React to Washington Wizards Trading Bradley Beal to Phoenix Suns

The Wizards are finalizing a trade that will send Beal to Phoenix for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, and multiple second-round draft picks.

Brad Callas1125 days ago
Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors looks on in a break run play against the Indiana Pacers
Sports

Scottie Barnes Reacts to Report That Raptors Won't Trade Him for Kevin Durant

Toronto Raptors' forward Scottie Barnes had a priceless reaction to reports that he is off the table in Kevin Durant trade talks with the Raptors.

Bianca Thompson1465 days ago
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