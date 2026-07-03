Featured
From the Luka Doncic trade to the Celtics’ historic haul for KG and Paul Pierce, these are the NBA trade deadline deals that shook up the league.Aaron C. Mansfield
The six-time All-NBA guard told us why he still wants to win a championship with the Trail Blazers after they revamped the roster at the trade deadline.Adam Caparell
While it's not the sexiest acquisition, the Toronto Raptors became a more competitive team by trading Goran Dragic for Thaddeus Young at the NBA trade deadline.Yasmin Duale
In arguably the most memorable “problem for problem” deadline deal ever, the Sixers went out and acquired James Harden in exchange for Ben Simmons.Adam Caparell