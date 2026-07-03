Jaylen Brown Said He Tried to Enter Celtics Facility After Trade, Found His Key Card Already Cut

Jaylen Brown found out his time with the Boston Celtics was truly over the hard way.

Brown revealed that after learning he had been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, he drove to the Celtics' facility to test whether the news was real.

"I went up to the facility, my key card got rejected. Damn, I just wanted to see if it was real, packed me up," he said on a livestream.

The trade sends Brown to Philadelphia in exchange for Paul George, two first-round picks in 2028 and 2031, and two second-round picks in 2028 and 2030. New 76ers team president Mike Gansey reportedly orchestrated the deal for Philadelphia.

Brown checking if the news was real tracks with reports that the superstar never asked out of Boston. Per Hoops Rumors, ESPN's Shams Charania and the Globe's Adam Himmelsbach both reported he did not request a trade — and yet the Celtics had been fielding calls on him since at least June 21, when they first offered him as the centerpiece of a failed run at Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee.