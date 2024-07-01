Thompson's deal comes after he fielded various four-year offers that would've garnered him more money. Before he was a free agent, Thompson was the Warriors player who'd been with the team for the second-longest amount after Stephen Curry, who has played for the team since 2009. Thompson was drafted by Golden State in the 2011 NBA draft and went on to secure four NBA championships with the team.

The news has been met with a mixed response, with some suggesting it's a sad way to end his career, while others just don't like the idea of seeing Thompson in another team's jersey after 13 seasons.

