Klay Thompson Reportedly Signs 3-Year Deal With Dallas Mavericks and Fans Don't Know How to Feel

The $50 million deal will end Klay's historic 13-season run with the Golden State Warriors.

Jul 01, 2024
Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors in a basketball arena, wearing his team jersey
Rocky Widner via Getty Images
Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors in a basketball arena, wearing his team jersey
Rocky Widner via Getty Images

Klay Thompson has reportedly signed a $50 million three-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks, ending his 13-season run with the Golden State Warriors.

As reported by Adrian Wojnarowski for ESPN, the 34-year-old shooting guard will move to Dallas as part of a sign-and-trade deal that will see Mavericks guard Josh Green head to the Charlotte Hornets. The full extent of the deal is unclear but is expected to include the Mavericks getting two second-round picks from the Hornets.

Update on Thompson's Mavs contract: Thompson will do a straight three-year deal without a player option, sources tell ESPN.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @wojespn

Thompson's deal comes after he fielded various four-year offers that would've garnered him more money. Before he was a free agent, Thompson was the Warriors player who'd been with the team for the second-longest amount after Stephen Curry, who has played for the team since 2009. Thompson was drafted by Golden State in the 2011 NBA draft and went on to secure four NBA championships with the team.

The news has been met with a mixed response, with some suggesting it's a sad way to end his career, while others just don't like the idea of seeing Thompson in another team's jersey after 13 seasons.

Check out a variety of Twitter reactions below.

Steph and Klay Thompson in 2040 pic.twitter.com/TmLN3OhKWC

— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @big_business_

Warriors correctly read Klay Thompson, the player and the market. The Warriors also incorrectly read Klay Thompson, the person.

— Evan Giddings (@evanAgiddings) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @evanAgiddings

Seeing Klay Thompson in another jersey is going to be weird

— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_

Klay Thompson when draymond green starts talking shit during the mavs warriors game and he can’t hold up 4 fingers as a comeback pic.twitter.com/EoE1DuAWYX https://t.co/R6aT5ytmdE

— John (@iam_johnw) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @iam_johnw

BREAKING: Klay Thompson signs with the Mavericks pic.twitter.com/IWmuvB66jG

— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @LakeShowYo

Official. Sad way to end it. He’s gonna end up regretting this because I don’t think it’s gonna go well https://t.co/X9C0ydPfTA

— Sam Esfandiari (@samesfandiari) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @samesfandiari

34 year old Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/r6ghZdJQj3 https://t.co/fEhboRhMFy

— Jared. (@monillah) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @monillah

Twitter: @ghett0thello
NBABasketballKlay ThompsonDallas MavericksGolden State WarriorsNBA TradesWarriorsMavericksTwitter ReactionsDallas

Latest in Sports