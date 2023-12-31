Internet Reacts to New York Knicks Trading R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby

The New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors pulled off a shocking trade that has set the sports social media world ablaze.
On Saturday, the Knicks traded R.J. Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round pick for OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and guard Malachi Flynn. The move caught many by surprise as the Knicks drafted Barrett with the No. 3 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and Quickly at No. 25 in the following year's draft.
Both players were fan favorites in the Big Apple and helped the team make two trips to the playoffs in three years. However, the Knicks had been pursuing Anunoby for quite some time and pulled the trigger when the opportunity came.
"OG's complete offensive game and ability to defend multiple positions will enhance our team on both ends of the court," Knicks president Leon Rose said.
The reactions on social media were split down the middle between fans who liked the move and others who couldn't understand what the Knicks front office were doing. As expected, the reactions were pretty funny, given the Knicks' history of questionable front-office moves.
The Knicks are currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 17-14. However, they have several more draft assets to make more impactful trades before the league reaches the trade deadline in February.
The Raptors, on the other hand, are in twelfth place with a record of 12-19 and are expected to continue exploring trade packages involving their star forward Pascal Siakam.
Check out more reactions to the Knicks and Raptors trade below.