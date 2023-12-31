Internet Reacts to New York Knicks Trading R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby

Both players were fan favorites in the Big Apple and helped the team make two trips to the playoffs in three years. However, the Knicks had been pursuing Anunoby for quite some time and pulled the trigger when the opportunity came.

"OG's complete offensive game and ability to defend multiple positions will enhance our team on both ends of the court," Knicks president Leon Rose said.

The reactions on social media were split down the middle between fans who liked the move and others who couldn't understand what the Knicks front office were doing. As expected, the reactions were pretty funny, given the Knicks' history of questionable front-office moves.