MTV VMAs

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

A woman with red hair and a sparkly outfit stands on stage, with a red background.
Music

Summer Walker on if She’s Too Rich for a Sugar Daddy: ‘My Money Is Mine, Your Money Is Mine’

The singer recently attended the 2025 VMAs with an older man she called a “special friend,” fueling speculation that he was a sugar daddy.

Mark Elibert308 days ago
Two men on the MTV red carpet. One in a denim outfit, smiling, and the other in a gray suit, wearing sunglasses, posing confidently.
Music

Freddie Gibbs Calls Gunna a 'Rat Bastard' After Spotting Him at MTV VMAs

Gibbs called himself and his friend "2 n****z who never ratted."

Jade Gomez313 days ago
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Summer Walker attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Music

Summer Walker Doesn't Like Current R&B, Calls Herself an 'Old School Girl'

The 29-year-old singer opened up about her musical taste, admitting she prefers classic R&B over the current wave dominating the charts.

Jaelani Turner-Williams313 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Busta Rhymes Asks Mariah Carey If He Can Hump Her Leg ‘Like an Old Nasty Dog’ at VMA Afterparty

The rapper made a crude joke about his "I Know What You Want" collaborator after the pair won awards at the 2025 VMAs.

Jaelani Turner-Williams313 days ago
Mariah Carey to be Honored with MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award
Music

Mariah Carey to be Honored with MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award

In 1997, Mariah Carey presented this year's VMA host, LL COOL J, with the same award.

Bernadette Giacomazzo330 days ago
Advertisement
LL Cool J attends the Post Reception for Busta Rhymes' Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony at W Hollywood on August 01, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

LL Cool J to Host the 2025 MTV VMAs

The legendary perfomer will take the stage for the first time solo after first hosting in 2022 alongside Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow.

Lucille Barilla334 days ago
Split image. Left: TDE Punch. Center: J. Cole. Right: Diddy.
Music

Punch Recounts Story of J. Cole and Diddy’s 2013 VMAs Afterparty Fight

The infamous scuffle ensued after Diddy allegedly approached Kendrick Lamar about claiming to be "the King of New York" in his "Control" verse.

Alex Ocho671 days ago
Megan and Yuki performing
Music

Watch Megan Thee Stallion's 2024 VMAs Medley of "Boa," "Mamushi," and More

This year's ceremony was held at the UBS Arena and also saw Megan serving as host.

Trace William Cowen675 days ago
MTV Moon Person logo
Music

2024 MTV VMAs: Here Are This Year's Winners

Megan Thee Stallion hosted this year’s ceremony, which saw Taylor Swift leading with 12 nominations.

Trace William Cowen675 days ago
Advertisement
glorilla
Music

Glorilla Honored With Key to Memphis on 901 Day, Says the City ‘Made Me'

The rapper was given the prestigious honor in her hometown to celebrate her musical success and upcoming MTV Video Music Awards performance debut.

Jaelani Turner-Williams684 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 25: Katy Perry arrives for Capital Breakfast Radio interview at Global Radio on July 25, 2024 in London, England.
Music

Katy Perry to Be Recognized As 'True Pop Culture Icon' With MTV VMAs Video Vanguard Award

During a choppy album rollout, Perry has scored a win as an upcoming Video Vanguard Award recipient.

Jaelani Turner-Williams702 days ago
Three performers on stage with microphones, center person in leather jacket
Music

Lil Mama Tears Up Recalling Response to Her Crashing Jay-Z and Alicia Keys Performance: ‘I Was Depressed’

Lil Mama spontaneously joined Hov and Keys on stage as they performed "Empire State of Mind" at the 2009 awards show.

tara mahadevan856 days ago
sza performing live
Music

Punch Says VMAs Issue That Led to Canceled SZA Performance ‘Felt Like, Shut Up and Dribble’

In a new SZA cover story, Punch again addresses the 2023 VMAs, which were originally slated to boast a performance from the 'SOS' artist.

Trace William Cowen1019 days ago
Music

Ice Spice Shocked to See She’s ‘That Thick’ in Photo With Taylor Swift

The rapper retweeted a photo from a fan account, expressing surprise at her own body.

Joe Price1037 days ago
Advertisement
Music

Sexyy Red on Photo of Her Looking 'Bored' at VMAs, Says She Was Just ‘Hungry' Because 'They Ain't Let My Uber Eats In'

The "Pound Town" rapper said UberEats couldn't enter the venue and bring her food.

Mark Elibert1039 days ago
saweetie on the vmas red carpet
Music

Watch Saweetie Call Out VMAs Viewers During Ceremony for Making Her ‘Little Stutter Video’ Go Viral

Saweetie quickly caught wind of the chatter and just as quickly shut it down during last night's VMAs.

Trace William Cowen1039 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App