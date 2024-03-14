Lil Mama Tears Up Recalling Response to Her Crashing Jay-Z and Alicia Keys Performance: ‘I Was Depressed’

Lil Mama found herself at the center of a backlash after she crashed Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ 2009 performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

She reflected on the fallout in a recent episode of The Jay Hill Podcast, telling the host, around the 1:01 hour mark, that Tyrese called her the morning after the show to ask her about the performance.

“I had to deal with Ed Lover on the radio in the morning, Wendy Williams, Angie Martinez, who talked to Jay, and he was just like, ‘Yeah, you know. I didn’t like it.’ He was so angry and I was just trying my best to do everything I could do,” she told the host.