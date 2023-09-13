Sexyy Red on Photo of Her Looking 'Bored' at VMAs, Says She Was Just ‘Hungry' Because 'They Ain't Let My Uber Eats In'

Sexyy Red had to explain to fans that she had food on her mind when a photo was taken of her at the 2023 MTV VMAs that had fans believe she was bored.

On Tuesday, the St. Louis native responded to a tweet that showed her sitting down with Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez taking a picture next to her. The caption called out how bored the "Pound Town" rapper looked, and she cleared the air, explaining she was just hungry.

"Man I'm hungry," she wrote.