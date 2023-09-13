Watch Saweetie Call Out VMAs Viewers During Ceremony for Making Her ‘Little Stutter Video’ Go Viral

This month, Saweetie was slated to hit the road with YG and Tyga for the previously announced Str8 to the Klub Tour. However, as of this writing, it appeared that all dates for the tour listed on Ticketmaster had been canceled. Additional info was not immediately shared.

In July, Saweetie launched a pair of new singles, including “Birthday” and “Shot O’Clock.” The former featured YG and Tyga, while the latter was a straight-up solo cut.

That same month, Saweetie provided an updated on her long-teased debut album, confirming to Power 106 Los Angeles’ Justin Credible that she was no longer using the title Pretty Bitch Music. An official release date for the album has not been announced.