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Drew Barrymore attends the 2023 Time100 Gala
Pop Culture

Drew Barrymore Pulls Out as Host of MTV Movie & TV Awards in Support of Writer's Strike

The show's organizers confirmed this year's ceremony will go on without a host. Drew Barrymore is expected to appear in pre-recorded segments.

Joshua Espinoza1170 days ago
Jennifer Lopez is seen accepting an award
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Thanks the ‘Ones Who Broke My Heart' in Emotional MTV Movie & TV Awards Speech

Jennifer Lopez took a deeply reflective approach to her list of thank-yous during Sunday night's ceremony, where she received the Generation Award.

Trace William Cowen1502 days ago
Chadwick Boseman
Pop Culture

Chadwick Boseman to Be Honored With MTV's 'Hero for the Ages' Award

'Avengers' stars Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr. will present the honor during Sunday's MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special.

Joshua Espinoza2051 days ago
Millie Bobby Brown bullying
Pop Culture

Millie Bobby Brown Shuts Down Internet Bullying During MTV Awards Acceptance Speech

In addition to thanking her crew and fellow cast members, Millie Bobby Brown used part of her MTV Movie & TV Awards speech to address internet bullying.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2950 days ago
James Shaw Jr. accepts award from Actor Chadwick Boseman.
Pop Culture

Chadwick Boseman of 'Black Panther' Gave His MTV Best Hero Award to James Shaw Jr.

During his acceptance speech for Best Hero at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Boseman acknowledged real-life hero James Shaw Jr., who disarmed a gunman at a Waffle House in Tennessee.

Jose Martinez2951 days ago
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tiffany haddish premiere
Pop Culture

Tiffany Haddish Is the First Black Woman to Host the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Only six people of color have hosted the MTV Awards in the past.

tara mahadevan3067 days ago
Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome accept the "Best Kiss" MTV Movie Award
Pop Culture

'Moonlight's' Best Kiss Win Was a Step Forward, But Don't Mistake it For True Progress

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome winning the MTV Movie & TV Award was meaningful, but now it's time to do the real work.

Michael Arceneaux3357 days ago
Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome accept the "Best Kiss" MTV Movie Award
Pop Culture

5 Powerful Moments From the MTV Movie and TV Awards That You Need to See

From Emma Watson to the 'Moonlight' kiss, here are the most powerful moments from the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Khal3357 days ago
This is a photo of Big Sean.
Music

Watch Big Sean's New Video for "Jump Out the Window"

Big Sean transforms into a 16-bit verison of himself in the Lawrence Lamont-directed video.

Kyle Neubeck3358 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Wins MTV Movie of the Year, Builds an Awesome Starkiller Base to Celebrate

J.J. Abrams and Daisy Ridley were on hand to accept the award.

ianservantes3750 days ago
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Pop Culture

Melissa McCarthy Crowdsurfs to Accept Comedic Genius Award, Fights With Kevin Hart

She joins Will Ferrell and Kevin in the illustrious club.

ianservantes3750 days ago
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Pop Culture

Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine Ate Each Other's Faces After Winning the Best Kiss MTV Movie Award

Here's the extended sloppy makeout they've always wanted.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3750 days ago
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Pop Culture

No More Jokes About Leo Getting F'ed By a Bear, Please

The Rock and Kevin Hart did a cringe-worthy rap segment.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3750 days ago
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Pop Culture

Hollywood MVP Will Smith Wins MTV's Generation Award

We can't think of someone who is more deserving of the lifetime achievement award.

Ethan Jacobs3750 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds Talks Fighting Naked and Gets Ambushed By Dancing Deadpools While Accepting Award

'Deadpool' was awarded best fight and best comedic performance for Reynolds.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3750 days ago

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