Featured
From working bar mitzvahs to her breakout role in 'Girls Trip,' here's everything you need to know about comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish.Mallorie List
Pop Culture
PROMO: Tiffany Haddish is Hosting the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards Tonight and You Know She’s Going to Slay
Catch the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards tonight, hosted by comedian Tiffany Haddish.Beca Grimm
As one of Hollywood's weirdest awards shows, you can bet there'll be some equally insane outfit choices.Gregory Babcock
Aside from brief appearances by Doechii and GloRilla, there were very few emerging rap stars. Is this an issue with MTV or with hip-hop itself?Will Schube