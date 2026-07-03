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Motown Records Launches 'New Legends' Program at HBCUs
Music

Motown Records Taps HBCU Talent With High-Impact New Legends Internship

Inside the 10-week Motown internship giving HBCU students hands-on label experience, mentorship and access to the music business.

Bernadette Giacomazzo31 days ago
Jaafar Jackson on stage in a black sequin jacket and white glove, reminiscent of Michael Jackson's iconic style.
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Michael Jackson's Nephew Recreates Iconic Moonwalk Moment in Upcoming 'Michael' Biopic

'Michael,' starring the late King of Pop's nephew Jaafar Jackson, is in theaters next month.

Trace William Cowen115 days ago
Split image. Left: Joe Rogan speaking into a microphone. Right: 50 Cent smiling, wearing a cap and chain.
Music

Joe Rogan Reacts to ‘Fire’ AI Soul Remake of 50 Cent’s "Many Men": ‘AI Is F*cking Scary’

The soulful cover, generated by AI, of 50 Cent's 2003 hit has Joe Rogan's approval.

Alex Ocho307 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (L-R) Jimmie Allen, Lionel Richie, and Smokey Robinson attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Smokey Robinson Says He and Lionel Richie 'Tease' About Being Mistaken for Each Other

Robinson once signed an autograph for a fan but used Lionel Richie's name.

Jaelani Turner-Williams443 days ago
Dr. Dre in a black suit at an event
Music

Dr. Dre Jokes About Stevie Wonder's Blindness After Bumping into His 'Hero'

"It’s good seeing you," Stevie told Dre during their recent run-in.

Brad Callas831 days ago
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Marvin Gaye wearing a beanie and red sweater, singing passionately with a piano in the background
Music

Marvin Gaye Unreleased Music Collection Found in Belgium

The treasure trove of unheard music consists of 30 tapes and 66 demos of new songs that Gaye recorded in the early ’80s.

Brad Callas838 days ago
Quality Control has been acquired by HYBE
Music

Quality Control Acquired by Scooter Braun-Led HYBE America in Deal Reportedly Worth $300 Million

“They not only distribute music, but they also distribute culture. Their artists are the voices of their communities,” Scooter Braun said of the acquisition.

Zach Dionne1255 days ago
YoungBoy Never Broke Again performs at Day N Nite
Music

YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown

Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown.

Brad Callas1363 days ago
YoungBoy
Music

YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Motown Announce New Global Venture

YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Motown Records have just announced a new joint partnership that will include a new project from the rapper in October.

Jordan Rose1774 days ago
mary
Music

The Supremes Co-Founder Mary Wilson Dead at 76

The iconic Motown star was the longest-running member of the Supremes group, which was disbanded in the late 1970s after seeing worldwide success.

Trace William Cowen1985 days ago
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vince staples motown
Music

Vince Staples Signs Deal With Motown Records

His last project was 2018's 'FM!'

Abel Shifferaw2537 days ago

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